How to get Music Disc 5 in Minecraft 1.19

Players have access to a wide variety of Music Discs in the world of Minecraft, and they can play these Discs using a jukebox. Every Music Disc generates an original piece of music that players can listen to in the game.

Music Disc 5 is among the latest to get introduced in the sandbox title, and it was made available to the community with the 1.19 patch. It is highly cryptic, and veteran Minecraft players compare it to Discs 11 and 13.

The sounds on Music Disc 5 give the impression that they are a part of a larger story. Details on how to get this particular disc are provided below.

Minecraft 1.19 guide: How to get Music Disc 5 in the game

You have to go into the depths of the Deep Dark Biome to find the Ancient City (Image via Mojang)

Music Disc 5 is the only Music Disc in the game that is crafted from specific fragments, namely the 'Disc Fragment 5.' In contrast, every other Music Disc in the game can be discovered as a single item.

Players who wish to get the Music Disc 5 will have to hunt for the Disc Fragment 5. These fragments will appear as chest loot in Ancient City structures, which can be found in the Deep Dark Biome at layer -51.

Getting your hands on Disc Fragment 5 isn't easy. The Ancient City covers a large area, and there are many dangers that you'll have to face while exploring it.

An important thing to remember is that getting Disc Fragment 5 from the chest treasure is not guaranteed. You'll have to open a number of chests before you can get a sufficient number of the fragments (9x Disc Fragment 5).

Crafting the Music Disc 5 in Minecraft

After you get 9x Disc Fragment 5, you can craft the Music Disc 5 in Minecraft. The steps for the same are as follows:

Step 1: To start, head to a crafting table and right-click it. This will open the crafting menu.

You must first place nine Disc Fragments 5 (Image via Mojang)

Step 2: You should place the required number of Disc Fragment 5 needed to craft Music Disc 5.

Step 3: You can then drag Music Disc 5 into your inventory.

Step 3: You can then drag Music Disc 5 into your inventory.

You can play the track associated with Music Disc 5 using a Jukebox.

Sound and story of Music Disc 5

Music Disc 5 has some eerie music (Image via Mojang)

Music Disc 5 has been a topic of discussion within the Minecraft community. The particular disc opens with a series of footsteps that get progressively louder until they turn into loud thuds. A harsh growl can then be heard before a soothing melody begins playing.

The particular series of sounds has led to a lot of speculation about the disc. Gamers can find loads of theories about it on the internet.

