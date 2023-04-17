How to get Mutant Zombie in Minecraft using mods

Minecraft has all kinds of mobs that players can interact with. However, there are thousands of other kinds that can be added to the game with mods. Since it is a sandbox game, it has a healthy modding community that has come up with unique ideas for mobs. Additionally, there is a dedicated application that lets people easily create their own mobs.

One of the most popular in the community is the Mutant Zombie. This creature is essentially a much bigger and stronger version of a regular zombie and is essentially a semi-boss that players can get using mods. Here are the steps to get the Mutant Zombie in Minecraft.

Steps to get Mutant Zombie in Minecraft through mods

1) Find and download Mutant Creatures mod

This old mod is the only way players can get the Mutant Zombie in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

First, you must find and download an old mod called 'Mutant Creatures'. Take note that it will only work with the 1.7.10 version. Unfortunately, the official modder has not updated the mod for quite some time. Despite it being old, it has over four million downloads on the CurseForge website.

You can head over to the CurseForge website and search for the mod, or simply Google it. The mod will be downloaded as a .jar file, which should not be extracted.

2) Install Forge API and mod

Transfer the mod in the mods folder and open the Forge version of Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Download the Forge API for version 1.7.10 via the official Forge website and download the API compatible with the older version. Once done, install the API and then open the official game launcher.

In the launcher, you will see a custom Forge version of the game that runs mods that have been downloaded. The next step is to transfer the mod to the 'mods' folder in the game directory. The exact folder can be found in 'C:\Users\{Your Computer's Name}\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft\mods'.

Simply copy and paste the mod and open the modded Forge version of the game from the official launcher.

3) Start new world and find Mutant Zombie

Mutant Zombies are rare mobs that can spawn anywhere at night (Image via CurseForge)

After opening the game, go to the 'mods' tab to check whether the mod has been successfully installed and is active or not. Then, start a new world and try to find the Mutant Zombie. Remember, it is a rare mob and will not spawn most of the time. To increase your chances of finding them, explore dark caves or the world at night.

Poll : 0 votes