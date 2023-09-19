How to get old textures in Minecraft?

Minecraft has come a long way since its first release in 2011. Though the game still has pixellated graphics and the entire world is made up of blocks, Mojang has refined the basic textures of the game to make it look much better than before. However, there are many out there who would still love to play the sandbox game with old textures for that nostalgic hit, even though some of it is quite noisy and dated in appearance.

Fortunately, playing the latest versions of Minecraft with old textures has never been easier. Here is a short guide to getting old vanilla texture packs for the game.

Steps to get old textures in new Minecraft versions

1) Download Back to Old Days Resource Pack

Back to Old Days Resource Pack adds old Minecraft textures from the 1.8 version (Image via Sportskeeda)

First, you need to download the Back to Old Days Resource Pack, which is essentially a texture pack that completely changes the look of the game. It brings the textures from the old 1.8 version to the newest version of the game.

You can head over to the 9Minecraft website and find the resource pack by searching for it. Once found, scroll down to the download section and choose any link based on the game version you want the pack to work on.

The download part can take a few tries, as there could be ads popping up. However, this is how these sites earn money and deliver such third-party mods and packs.

2) Install the resource pack in the game directory

Find the official game directory and copy and paste the zipped Minecraft resource pack there (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once you have downloaded the resource pack, you need to find the official game's directory on your device. On PC, the location is usually "AppData/Roaming/.minecraft/resourcepacks" as shown above in the picture.

Find the resource packs folder and copy and paste the newly downloaded zipped folder. Do not unzip the contents of the folder, as the game will only detect the zipped version.

3) Open the game and activate the resource pack

The resource pack can then be activated from the game itself (Image via Mojang)

Finally, you need to open the game through the official game launcher and ensure you are choosing the compatible version that would work correctly with the resource pack.

Once opened, you need to head to the settings and select the "Resource Packs" tab. Here, you will be able to see the new resource pack that you just copied and pasted. Click on the icon of the resource pack to shift it to the right column, which indicates the active resource packs.

Finally, you can enter a world to enjoy the newest version of the game with old textures.