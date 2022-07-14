How to get player heads in Minecraft 1.19 update

Player heads are special items in the Minecraft 1.19 update that are extremely rare in the game. These items are exclusive to the creative mode or world in which players can use commands. Fans must know that different kinds of mob heads can be obtained using various methods; however, acquiring and using a player's head is an entirely different story.

There are certain things that players simply cannot obtain while playing in survival mode since they are not meant to have those items and blocks. The player's head is one such item. There are only two ways to obtain the block in the game.

Two ways to obtain a player head in Minecraft 1.19 update

Via creative mode inventory

Creative mode inventory has all kinds of heads, including Steve's (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

In both Java and Bedrock Editions, gamers can find player heads from the creative mode inventory. Creative is a game mode that allows players to unlock the full potential of the sandbox game. Players can obtain an infinite number of blocks and break any kind of block with their hands. Moreover, they can fly anywhere without Elytra and also use a plethora of commands to execute several things.

When players are in this mode, they can browse through nearly any kind of block that is available in the normal world. Blocks like bedrock, end portal frames, and even dragon eggs can be obtained from this inventory.

Similarly, if players search for the word "head" in the inventory, it will show all kinds of heads present in the game. Here they will be able to find the player's head as well. This head will always be of Minecraft's main character Steve and will fall under the category of decoration blocks since players usually place heads of other mobs as decorative pieces. This is the only way to obtain the item in Bedrock Edition.

Via commands

Player head of the famous Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA can also be obtained by typing his name (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Since Java Edition is known for its technical prowess, players can enter a particular command to essentially obtain a player's head simply by typing in their correct in-game username. This is an excellent way to obtain loads of different player heads, provided they have cheats and commands enabled.

The exact command to obtain any head, provided players know the correct username (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

When players are in the world, they can simply type this exact command '/give @p minecraft:player_head{SkullOwner:PlayerNameHere}' and replace 'PlayerNameHere' with the username of any Java Edition player to obtain their head. This is a special feature that can only be used in this edition, and players can try it in the latest version as well.

From their favorite Minecraft content creators to their friends, players can choose anyone and obtain their heads in the game.

