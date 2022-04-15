What can you do with mob heads in Minecraft?

Mob heads are decorative blocks found or farmed for in Minecraft. They are wearable items that look nearly identical to the mobs they represent in-game.

Functionally, they are similar to pumpkins, with no armor value. However, mob heads do not hinder a player's vision.

Dragon heads can be found in floating ships in end cities, whereas mob heads such as skeletons, zombies, and creepers are acquired from the mob of the respective head being killed by a supercharged creeper.

Supercharged creepers are only created by creepers being hit by lightning, which requires a thunderstorm unless players have a channeling trident. This allows them to summon lightning during any normal rainstorm.

Purposes of mob heads in Minecraft

Wear them as a disguise

A user sneaking near a group of skeletons (Image via Minecraft)

Gamers can wear mob heads either for aesthetic purposes or some minor gameplay purposes. They can disguise themselves against mobs of the same type, which reduces the detection range of these mobs by 50%.

This detection range decrease also stacks with the detection range decrease granted by sneaking and the invisibility buff.

Decoration

A player's base with a dragon head above the door (Image via Minecraft)

Given the intimidation of having what looks like the severed head of one of the game's hostile mobs, they can also work quite effectively as decorative blocks in more medieval or evil aesthetic builds. Skeleton heads could also be used for graveyards or something similar.

Summon the wither

A nearly summoned wither (Image via Minecraft)

Wither skulls can be used with four soul sand to summon the Wither, the game's second boss. This can be done by placing the soul sand in the shape of a capital T and then placing three wither skulls on top of the T. The last block placed must be one of the wither skulls.

Banner patterns

An example of the custom banners made with mob heads (Image via Minecraft)

Creeper heads can be combined with a piece of paper to create a creeper face pattern, which can then be placed on banners using a loom. This puts a creeper face on the banner of a color similar to the dye used.

Skeleton heads can be combined with a piece of paper to create a pattern for banners as well. This one is a skull and crossbones.

It is important to note that these patterns can be reused, so only one skeleton skull and creeper head are needed, and then a player can make as many custom banners as they need for their base.

Firework stars

A purple creeper firework (Image via Minecraft)

Any mob head can be used in conjunction with gunpowder and any color of dye to create a colored firework star. These stars create a creeper shape in the sky of color, the same as the dye used in the firework star's creation.

It is worth noting that no matter what mob head is used, the creeper firework star is the output. In other words, there are no unique firework stars for each mob head.

