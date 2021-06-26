How to get powdered snow in Minecraft 1.17 update

The Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Update Part 1 was released recently, and it brought a lot of changes to the game. Several new mobs, like goats and axolotls, new ores, new textures and new items were brought to the pixelated world of Minecraft. Players love the new additions, but there is one new feature that has often been overlooked. The addition of powdered snow.

Coming up in Caves & Cliffs: Part I, the powder snow block is made for deception! This snowiest of snows may seem soft and fluffy, but who’s to say what malice it covers up? It’s almost indistinguishable from regular snow, too – that is, unless you’re a goat! pic.twitter.com/UKqifXdDKN — Minecraft (@Minecraft) May 24, 2021

Powdered snow's addition to the game marks a rare change involving the weather of Minecraft. Players can now collect and utilize powdered snow.

Powdered snow in Minecraft

Powdered snow naturally occurs in Minecraft. In any snowy biome, the snow will pile up to various levels on top of the blocks that are already generated. Sometimes it will form complete blocks of snow. Using a shovel on the snow will drop snowballs, but there wasn't a way to get the powdered snow until now.

Powdered snow. Image via Attack of the Fanboy

Thanks to the Minecraft 1.17 update, powdered snow is now a usable item in the game. There's currently one way of getting it and it requires a cauldron. Placing a cauldron in one of the few areas will get players powdered snow.

Placing a cauldron in a snowy biome, an ice biome or high enough in the air that the regular rain is snow, will collect powdered snow until it is full. It does have to be precipitating, but that's the only stipulation. Once the cauldron is full, a bucket will collect the powdered snow. Breaking the cauldron will result in no powdered snow.

Fences and walls will no longer connect to powder snow in the latest Minecraft Bedrock Beta 1.17.0.56 🧐 pic.twitter.com/jdx107SkHB — Minecraft Community News ❄ (@MineNewsToday) May 18, 2021

Once a block of powdered snow is acquired, it can be used for a few things. Powdered snow will freeze entities that are trapped inside it, except for snow golems, strays, polar bears and withers. Once they get out, it will take a moment to thaw, and they will move slower than normal. Freezing deals one heart of damage every two seconds. Mobs like striders, magma cubes and blazes take more damage.

Powdered snow. Image via YouTube

This can be used to deter opponents or mobs and can even be utilized in turning a skeleton into a stray (if a player needs to collect arrows of slowness). The only protection for anyone, players or mobs, is leather armor. Only leather armor can stop powdered snow from taking effect.

