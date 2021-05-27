How to get rid of lava in Minecraft

Lava is one of the most unique features of Minecraft. This is due to the fact that it is never there when it is wanted, and always there when it is not. Since lava is a liquid, players cannot simply break it with a pickaxe to get rid of it.

Luckily, players have a few options they can try to get rid of large pools of lava quickly. These techniques do not require much resources at all.

How to remove lava quickly in Minecraft

Water

Nature finding a way to remove lava (Image via minecraftforum)

Water is by far the easiest way to remove lava quickly and cheaply in Minecraft.

A single bucket can remove many blocks of lava instantaneously and without danger. If the lava pool has multiple levels, players can keep the water there and begin to mine the blocks of cobblestone or obsidian that were created.

The water will then spread to the next level of lava and remove it.

Sand/Gravel

Sand and gravel (Image via FrykeMike on YouTube)

Although it is quite arduous, players can completely fill a pool of lava with sand or gravel.

When placed, the sand or gravel will fall to the bottom of the pool and remove the bottom layer. Players must place enough blocks to completely fill up the whole pool.

While this may require a ton of sand or gravel, it does work well for players who do not want to use the other techniques listed. It is also a great way to get rid of leftover gravel or sand.

Bucket

Buckets created with blocks (Image via Pinterest)

Another decent way to clear lava is with one or more buckets.

Players can pick up each individual lava source and place it in a more desired location. Players can also use multiple buckets and keep the lava as a source of fuel for a furnace, smoker, or blast furnace.

This technique will take a lot of time, however it does provide a useful source of fuel at the same time.

The video above clearly demonstrates how to use buckets to clear a decently sized pool of lava in Minecraft.

