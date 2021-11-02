How to get Sail the 7 Seas achievement in Minecraft Bedrock

Achievements are an important part of Minecraft’s Bedrock edition, and serve as a way to guide newer players through the early stages of Minecraft. It takes players through basic steps like chopping wood, making tools and weapons, and killing hostile mobs.

As of version 1.17, Minecraft: Bedrock Edition has a whopping 114 achievements. Some of these require players to traverse a large part of the map for completion, and one such achievement is “Sail the 7 Seas”. In this article, we'll be looking at how players can earn it.

A guide to obtaining the “Sail the 7 Seas” achievement in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

The “Sail the 7 Seas” achievement can be earned by going through every variant of the Ocean biome in the Bedrock edition. Players will require a map and a boat. Each variant may be found in conjunction with each other, or the player might have to explore other areas in search of these hard-to-miss biomes. Here are the nine ocean variants used in Bedrock edition:

1) Standard Ocean

The Ocean is an aquatic biome consisting of water. Oceans are the largest biome in Minecraft by area, and cover around 25-33% of the surface area of the Overworld. They’re water source generated at Y 63 by default, and this level is termed “sea level”.

2) Deep Ocean

The deep ocean variant can be more than 30 blocks deep, which is twice as much as the standard ocean.

The ground is mainly covered with gravel. Ocean monuments can spawn in this variant, meaning Guardians and Elder Guardians can spawn here.

3) Frozen Ocean

This variant has a dark purple color on its surface. Like the standard and cold oceans, it has a gravel seabed. However, the water's surface is mostly frozen.

4) Deep Frozen Ocean

The deep frozen ocean can also contain ocean monuments, and has a deeper seabed.

5) Cold Ocean

The cold ocean can be identified by the indigo color at its surface. Like standard and frozen oceans, its floor is made up mainly of gravel.

6) Deep Cold Ocean

The deep cold ocean is twice as deep as the cold ocean, can generate ocean monuments and has high amounts of tall seagrass.

7) Lukewarm Ocean

The lukewarm ocean can be identified by light blue water at the surface. Its floor is made of sand, with occasional patches of dirt, gravel and clay in shallower areas.

8) Deep Lukewarm Ocean

The deep lukewarm ocean is twice as deep as the lukewarm ocean. Since they are a deep ocean variant, they can generate ocean monuments and have tall seagrass in higher amounts.

9) Warm Ocean

The warm ocean can be identified by the aquamarine water tone at the surface. Like the lukewarm ocean, it has a floor made primarily of sand. However, no dirt, clay or gravel generates at shallower areas. If this biome generates above sea level, the surface is made up of sand instead of grass blocks. Warm oceans are home to coral reefs and sea pickles.

Once players are done exploring these Ocean biomes in Minecraft, they will be awarded with the Sail the 7 Seas achievement at the journey’s culmination.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee