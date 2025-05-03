How to get secret blocks in Minecraft

Minecraft has a plethora of blocks that players can use. It is the most basic unit of everything in the game. Some are building blocks, while others are functional blocks that players can interact with. When players go into creative mode, they can further explore every single block that is available in the world through the creative inventory. However, there are still some secret blocks that are hidden.
These secret blocks are essentially technical blocks that players can use to massively tweak and play around with Minecraft's code. Here is a short guide on how to get these secret blocks.
Ways to get secret blocks in Minecraft
Through commands
First, you need to understand that to get all the secret blocks, you need to enable cheats and commands in your Minecraft world. Without that, there is no way to get these blocks in survival.
You can allow commands in both new and existing worlds. In an existing world, commands can be temporarily allowed by heading to the "Open to LAN" setting and toggling on commands. In a new world, commands can be allowed from the main world creation page.
Once you allow commands in the world, you need to use the "/give" command to essentially give yourself the secret block that you need. Simply type the aforementioned command, your username, and the name of the block. By simply typing the name of the block, you can narrow down the search and then just select the block with the mouse.
Here is a list of all the secret technical blocks you can get:
- Command block
- Jigsaw block
- Structure block
- Structure void
- Barrier
- Light
Toggling on secret blocks on creative mode inventory (Java Edition only)
While through commands, you can get secret technical blocks in both editions, there is another trick to get them in Java.
This trick can show every single hidden technical block in the creative inventory itself. For this, you first need to be in creative mode in a Minecraft world. Next, you can head to the controls menu and toggle on "Operator Items Tab".
After toggling it on, you will notice that a special tab called "Operator Utilities" will show up beside the spawn egg tab in the creative inventory.
The new tab will show all the technical blocks that are only available through commands. This setting makes it easier for players to access the blocks without typing out commands.
