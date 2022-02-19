How to get the secret level in Pumpkin Pastures in Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons is not a long game by any stretch of the imagination. Most players expect the main game to take about five hours to complete. Getting everything to 100% completion takes about 25 hours or so.

Fortunately, Minecraft Dungeons has plenty of secrets and surprises for players to find in the form of levels, passageways, and more. This is Mojang's way of keeping players interested after they've beaten the game.

One of the most famous secret levels in the game is the one found in Pumpkin Pastures. Here's how to get to it.

Unlocking the Pumpkin Pastures secret level in Minecraft Dungeons

The secret level found in Pumpkin Pastures is called Arch Haven. Like all other secret levels available in the game, gamers must first find the secret level's map before entering it.

Minecraft Dude🃏👸 @DudeofMinecraft I was going to defeat the arch-illager in Minecraft dungeons for the first time tomorrow, but I realized there is a secret level I missed in the Pumpkin Pastures I think called the Arch Haven or something so now I'm looking for that and it is difficult. I was going to defeat the arch-illager in Minecraft dungeons for the first time tomorrow, but I realized there is a secret level I missed in the Pumpkin Pastures I think called the Arch Haven or something so now I'm looking for that and it is difficult.

Finding the map can be done on any difficulty so players can put it on the lowest difficulty to avoid stressing about it. Minecraft Dungeons players should enter Pumpkin Pastures as they normally would.

They can play the level, as usual, making progress and killing mobs. Once they reach the portion of the level where the Arch-Illager sends an ambush, players will need to begin doing things differently.

Players need to play through Pumpkin Pastures (Image via Mojang)

First and foremost, players need to survive the ambush, which can be challenging. Players can then move to the drawbridge and clear the objective there. Beyond the drawbridge, a ship is supposed to spawn. If it doesn't, players need to check everywhere before leaving and restarting the level so it will spawn.

Inside the ship, a few mobs will spawn. After defeating them, players can collect the map, similar to a treasure map in Minecraft. Players can then follow the map outside the ship to find the secret level.

After that, the level plays out like any other level. There are mobs to kill, objectives to complete, and areas to explore. There is a secret level for players to find inside many levels.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha