How to get shaders in Minecraft 1.18 version on Java Edition

While vanilla Minecraft is considered by many to be the best iteration of the game, other players disagree and are happy to use mods, shaders, resource packs, texture packs, and more to freshen up their experience.

Now that the Caves and Cliffs part 2 update is out, updated, and flourishing, updated versions of the many external additions to the game have not been slow to catch up and are readily available for every new patch to the update.

Shaders are one of the most game-changing external features that make the game's lighting quite realistic. They compliment the illumination on and inside the new update's overhauled caves and mountains, with shadows, sun rays, dynamic lighting and more.

Many shaders are available to be freely downloaded on the internet. Many are paid, but the free versions do a great job of making the game's visuals comparable to some of the biggest and most graphically enhanced games out there.

This article will guide players on installing shaders and running them within the game.

Shaders in Minecraft Java: How to install and run

Optifine

Optifine is a usful mod (Image via Pelegit)

One of the absolute necessities for running the game with shaders is Optifine. Optfine is a mod that allows players to run shaders with Minecraft. While that solidifies its position as one of the best mods, it also brings a host of performance enhancements and customization options to the game.

The mod is regularly updated for each game version and even adds a zooming feature.

Note: Players will need to download the latest version of Java to be able to open the downloaded ".jar" Optfine file. Also, they must open and close the game once.

Steps to download and install Optifine

Navigate to Optfine's website. Click on the Downloads" tab on the top of the screen. Look for the latest version of the game (usually the first one on the list) and download the version of Optfine next to it. Open the file using Java. Click on "install". Go to the Minecraft launcher. Navigate to "Installations." Tick the "Mods" box.

Steps to download and run shaders in Minecraft

Note: Players can download shaders from the internet. Most shaders, resource packs, texture packs etc., are available fully updated on curseforge.

Navigate to the Minecraft launcher Launch the "Optifine" profile from the bottom left of the launcher. Navigate to Settings > Video Settings Click on "Shaders" Click on the "Shaders folder" option. This will take players to the "shaders" folder, where the ".zip" shader should can be moved. Return to the in-game shaders list, and select the desired shader. Enjoy the game with shaders after the game reloads.

Installing shaders is one of the easiest things to do in Minecraft. Their effect is exponential and completely changes how the game looks.

Players can experiment with shaders to see which one they like the best. Every shader can be customized and tailored according to the player's preference and their computer system.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha