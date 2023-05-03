How to get Smithing with Style advancement in Minecraft 1.20 update

Minecraft 1.20 may not have arrived quite yet, but that doesn't mean players can't enjoy the content it will provide. Thanks to Java snapshots and Bedrock preview builds, fans can try out the features of the Trails & Tales update before it releases. The content offered ranges from new mobs and blocks to fresh advancements like Smithing With Style.

In lieu of the changes made to armor smithing in update 1.20, Smithing With Style was introduced to give fans a new achievement to reach. The advancement requires players to use certain smithing templates to trim their armor.

But which templates do Minecraft players need to use? And how exactly are they found and applied?

Where to find the required smithing templates in Minecraft's 1.20 betas

To achieve Smithing With Style in Minecraft's betas, players will need to apply the Spire, Rib, Snout, Wayfinder, Ward, Silence, Vex, and Tide smithing templates to their armor at least once. This can be tricky to pull off, as each of these templates can be found in different generated structures and have varied rates of being located in the structures' loot chests.

However, with enough determination and knowledge of where the templates can be looted, players will eventually find all of the smithing templates they need to complete the advancement.

Here's where to find the required smithing templates:

Rib - Nether fortress chests (6.7% chance)

- Nether fortress chests (6.7% chance) Silence - Ancient city chests (1.2% chance)

- Ancient city chests (1.2% chance) Snout - Bastion remnant chests (8.3% chance)

- Bastion remnant chests (8.3% chance) Spire - End city chests (6.7% chance)

- End city chests (6.7% chance) Tide - Killing Elder Guardians in ocean monuments (20% chance)

- Killing Elder Guardians in ocean monuments (20% chance) Vex - Woodland mansion chests (50% chance)

- Woodland mansion chests (50% chance) Ward - Ancient city chests (5% chance)

- Ancient city chests (5% chance) Wayfinder - Found by brushing suspicious gravel blocks in trail ruins structures (8.3% chance in Minecraft: Java Edition, 1.8% chance in Bedrock)

Once Minecraft players have their smithing templates, they'll need some armor pieces to apply the templates to. Any armor type will do as long as it isn't chainmail, which isn't typically available in the vanilla Survival Mode anyway.

Players will also need specific materials that can be used to select the color of their templates after they're applied to their armor. These materials include:

Emeralds (Green)

Redstone Dust (Red)

Lapis Lazuli (Blue)

Amethyst Shards (Purple/Violet)

Nether Quartz (White/Grey)

Netherite Ingots (Black)

Diamonds (Cyan)

Gold Ingots (Yellow/Orange/Brown)

Iron Ingots (Grey)

Copper Ingots (Orange/Brown)

How to apply smithing templates in Minecraft

Once Minecraft players have all of their templates, armor, and resources, they simply need to apply each of the templates once to a piece of armor. This will require the use of a smithing table, which can spawn in villages and trail ruins. It can also be crafted by combining four wooden plank blocks and two iron ingots on a crafting table.

Here's how to apply smithing templates:

After crafting and placing (or finding) your smithing table, right-click or press the Use Item button while aiming at the table. In the smithing table interface, place your smithing template in the left slot of the UI. Then place your desired armor piece in the center slot and the color material in the right slot. Remove your newly-trimmed armor from the output slot to the far right of the smithing table UI. To get the Smithing With Style advancement, continue steps one through three until you've used all of the required smithing templates on a piece of armor at least once.

That's all there is to it! Granted, finding smithing templates in Minecraft's Survival Mode can be difficult due to the fact that most of them have a low drop rate in loot chests.

However, if players are in a hurry, they can always switch to Creative Mode by editing their world or enabling cheats to collect templates from the in-game Creative Inventory.

