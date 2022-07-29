How to get string in Minecraft 1.19 update

String in Minecraft is a handy item that can be obtained in various ways. Players can use it to make wool, fishing rods, and so much more.

There are tons of items that might get overlooked in terms of value. Everyone knows that ender pearls are incredibly useful. The same goes for blaze rods, diamonds, a Heart of the Sea, enchanted books, and so on.

Other items, by comparison, don't feel as valuable. No one gets excited when they find rotten flesh in a chest. Nor do they jump for joy when that chest has seven bones.

String is one of those items that doesn't demand excitement, but it's actually very useful. Here's where to get it and what to do with it in the 1.19 update.

Minecraft string in 1.19: A complete guide

The main method of acquiring string is killing spiders (cave spiders included). They will drop spider eyes and string upon death. These mobs can drop up to two strings. Looting increases that by one per level.

However, spiders are not the only mob that drops string. Striders aren't hostile, so many gamers might not have killed one before, but they also drop string.

In Java Edition, it can be anywhere from zero to five strings, but in Bedrock Edition, there is a two-string floor for striders. Looting does the same thing it does to spiders.

Cats can also drop strings, up to two. Looting doesn't affect their drop numbers, though. Many Minecraft users prefer not to kill cats, though.

Additionally, tripwire can generate naturally in Minecraft jungle temples. There are five in each one. Breaking it will also drop the string set up to trigger it. That means players can get five strings just by finding a jungle temple.

Strings can be mined from cobwebs with a sword. These are found in abandoned villages, stronghold libraries, igloo basements, and monster spawners in mineshafts. If the cobwebs are broken with anything but a sword, they will not drop string.

Cobwebs drop string (Image via Mojang)

Pushing them with a piston or flowing water over the cobwebs will also drop strings. Using shears drops the cobweb instead of strings.

String is also a very rare fishing loot item. The best place to find it, though, is in chests. There are several chests that have string spawns:

Dungeon chest- 57.8% chance of having up to eight

Bastion remnant generic chest- 24.4% chance of having 4-6

Bastion remnant bridge chest- 47.9% chance of having up to six

Bastion remnant hoglin stable chest- 22.8% chance of having 3-8

Desert temple chest- 59% chance of having up to eight

Pillager Outpost chest- 39.1% chance of having up to six

Woodland Mansion chest- 57.8% chance of having up to eight

The spawn rates are the same in both Minecraft Bedrock and Java Edition.

String is an integral item in the crafting recipe for bows, fishing rods, bundles (whenever they get added in future updates), candles, crossbows, leads, looms, scaffolding, and white wool.

