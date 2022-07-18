How to get tridents in Minecraft 1.19 update

Tridents in the Minecraft 1.19 update are extremely rare and special weapons. When players begin their journey in the vast game world, they craft different kinds of weapons to fight hostile mobs and survive.

However, a trident is a weapon that cannot be crafted in any way, making it very tricky to obtain.

It can be used as both a melee and ranged weapon. The trident also has its own enchantments that can only be applied to it, giving users and itself some unique powers.

New gamers can have difficulty finding this weapon since there is only one way to obtain it.

Obtaining and using tridents in Minecraft 1.19 update

Killing drowned zombies

Tridents can only be obtained from Drowned who spawn with them (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

The only way to obtain tridents in the Minecraft 1.19 update is from Drowned mobs holding the weapon. Drowned are underwater versions of zombies and will spawn in dark underwater areas.

Though regular zombies can also become drowned if they stay underwater for too long, they will not wield a trident. Only a naturally spawned drowned with the weapon will have a chance to drop it. Players must remember they cannot obtain the thrown weapon from the hostile mob.

In Java Edition, there is a 6.25% chance the mob will have the weapon, whereas, in Bedrock Edition, 15% of the mobs will have a trident. Moreover, the possibility of them dropping the weapon is only 8.5%. Hence, there is an extremely slim chance that users will get the weapon. Luckily, their chances of dropping the weapon will increase if gamers use looting enchantment.

When it comes to multiplayer servers, obtaining tridents will slightly change. Though individuals will still have to get them from drowned mobs, if they throw a trident, other users can pick it up.

Hence, players can steal tridents since those thrown by a player are obtainable.

How to use weapon

A trident is primarily used as a melee and ranged weapon (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Once gamers obtain the rare weapon, it can be used in several ways. Primarily, it is used as a weapon to attack close and far-off opponents.

It deals 9 HP worth of damage when used as a melee weapon. Meanwhile, it deals 8 HP worth of ranged damage.

The melee damage can be increased if players perform a crit attack. It is an excellent weapon if the amount of damage it can deal is looked at.

Users can essentially fly if they keep throwing riptide enchanted trident in the rain (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

As mentioned above, several enchantments can be applied to a trident. The Riptide enchantment allows it to propel gamers forward with itself if thrown.

This trick only works when the person is in contact with water. Hence, individuals can use this weapon as a mode of transport when it's raining or when they're underwater.

