List of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition updates released in the past few years

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition is one of the most prominent versions of the game alongside its original Java Edition, and as such, it is constantly being updated and tweaked.

Running on its own codebase as opposed to Java Edition, Minecraft: Bedrock Edition is incredibly accessible as an application. Chances are, if you're playing the Windows 10 Edition of the game or are playing it on a console or mobile device, you're already enjoying the features of Bedrock Edition.

Furthermore, this edition of Minecraft also has an integration with Xbox Live thanks to the game's acquisition by Microsoft, presenting incredibly simple ways to link up and play multiplayer with friends.

Minecraft: Recent major updates applied to Bedrock Edition

5) Village and Pillage (April 2019)

The official art for Village and Pillage (Image via Mojang)

Released concurrently on both Minecraft's Java and Bedrock Editions, Village and Pillage dropped in April of 2019 after multiple experimental updates. This patch, known as version 1.11.0, completed the initial groundwork put in place by the prior patches.

Introducing the rest of the features intended from earlier Village and Pillage patches, players could encounter the likes of illager patrols and captains, village raids, and the Bad Omen/Hero of the Village status effects.

Villager trading was overhauled and new sounds were added as well. Several mobs were tweaked or reworked, and villages have never quite been the same since Village and Pillage went live in Minecraft.

4) Buzzy Bees (December 2019)

Bees weren't the only addition to the Buzzy Bees update (Image via Mojang)

Version 1.14.0, also known as Buzzy Bees, was heralded as including now-familiar features such as bee mobs, their nests/hives, and honey in both item and block form. However, the version was also significant in that it was the update that signified Minecraft: Bedrock Edition as the new norm on PlayStation 4 consoles.

This obsoleted both Minecraft's PlayStation 4 Edition as well as the previous legacy console editions, completing Bedrock's status as the console standard going forward. Other implementations in this update included tweaking the experience earned from mobs as well as removing the ability for players to swim in water that was only one block deep.

3) The Nether Update (June 2020)

The Nether Update completely revamped how the Nether operated (Image via Mojang)

The Nether has always been one of Minecraft's most treacherous dimensions, and this fact took on an entirely new form with version 1.16.0, The Nether Update. Among other things, the update created new biomes within the Nether and also introduced ancient debris blocks and netherite gear.

Players could also create soul items such as lanterns and campfires, shroomlights, and respawn anchors to make returning to the Nether somewhat easier than it would normally be.

The mobs that inhabited the Nether were also reworked and entirely new ones were introduced, increasing the diversity of locations and inhabitants found within the dangerous dimension significantly.

2) Caves & Cliffs Part 1 (June 2021)

Caves & Cliffs was such a large update, it had to come in two parts (Image via Mojang)

The first half of the massive Caves & Cliffs update was version 1.17.0 of Minecraft. This update added amethyst geodes, copper ore, deepslate, goat, axolotl, and glow squid mobs.

Many metal ores now dropped "raw" ore instead of the ore block (i.e., iron ore blocks dropping raw iron instead of simply dropping as raw iron ore blocks). Other implementations included glow berries, powder snow buckets, tuff blocks, rooted dirt, and much more to pave the way for the update's huge second iteration.

1) Caves & Cliffs Part II (November 2021)

Caves & Cliffs Part II is the most recent major content update until The Wild Update (Image via Mojang)

Completing the work of Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs update, version 1.18.0 implemented long overdue terrain generation changes as well as new biomes and music. Players could now encounter massive veins of ore to mine, lush and dripstone cave biomes, and new slope biomes leading up to massive mountains thanks to the improvement of the build height.

Players could also enjoy new music composed by Lena Raine. Even old worlds were upgraded with the new terrain mechanics implemented by version 1.18.0, making the second half of Caves & Cliffs one of the most ambitious updates in the game's history.

