How long can an axolotl survive outside of water in Minecraft?

Last month, Mojang released one of the biggest Minecraft updates ever. The 1.17 update, titled Caves and Cliffs Part 1, introduced many new features to the already massive sandbox game.

The update added over a hundred new blocks and new mobs. While blocks are definitely going to be of use for Minecraft builders, casual players show more interest in owning cute pets and The Caves and Cliffs Part 1 introduced, arguably, the cutest mob in Minecraft.

Axolotls are the first amphibian mob in Minecraft. Like real-life amphibians, axolotls cannot stay on land forever. That's why players have to look out for their adorable axolotls.

How long can axolotls survive on land in Minecraft?

Minecraft axolotls (Image via Sportskeeda)

Axolotls are fragile animals and can easily die if not protected. When taking them out for a walk, players should know how long they can survive on land. Axolotls can stay on the ground for only five minutes in Minecraft.

However, this rule doesn't apply during rain or thunderstorms. Players can release their axolotls on land without having to worry about them dying. However, they should keep an eye out for nearby lightning rods as the axolotyls can die from a lightning strike.

In Minecraft 1.17, there was a weird glitch where captured axolotls would always try to leave the water. It led to many players losing their precious axolotls and players still using the 1.17 version should make sure the axolotls are well surrounded with water. This issue has been fixed in the newer1.17.1 release.

Axolotls try to go into water (Image via Reddit)

Now that players know how long axolotls can stay out of the water, they can own as many axolotls they want without having to worry about them dying. Here are some ways to use axolotls in Minecraft.

Uses of axolotls

While being cute, axolotls can be pretty dangerous too. Well, the good news is that axolotls are hostile towards all aquatic mobs except turtles and dolphins. Players can use axolotls in their fight against drowned, guardians, and elder guardians.

With the arrival of axolotls, players now finally have an underwater companion who can fight alongside them like wolves would on land. They are also easy to breed and can be carried in a bucket.

