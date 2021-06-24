What to do with bees in Minecraft

Ever since their release on December 10th, 2019 bees in Minecraft have been all the rave. In Minecraft, bees are classified as flying neutral mobs that live in bee nests and beehives. If they are provoked, much like real life, bees will attack in a swarm to "sting" the player and inflict poison.

Players might be unsure of what to do with bees, as they are a little harder to obtain than other wild mobs. To help with that, listed below is everything players can do with bees in Minecraft!

Bees in Minecraft

Obtaining Bees

Image via Windows Central

The first step to obtaining bees is to find them. Bee nests can be found naturally generated in some biomes, such as the flower forest. Bee nests and beehives will slowly fill up with honey as the bees do their work in collecting pollen from flowers. If players are planning to relocate the bees, there are a few different options.

Bees can be lured by using any type of flower and can also be moved using leads. However, if the nest players are taking the bees from is a long distance away from base, it might be best to break the bee nest with a tool with the Silk Touch enchantment and carry the nest along. If the nest is broken with Silk Touch, the bees that occupy the nest will remain inside the nest as an item and will not get angry with players.

The other option, if players do not have a tool with Silk Touch or don't want to remove the bees from their natural location, is to wait until the bees have filled their nest with honey and place a campfire at least two blocks directly below the hive.

In Java Edition, it's advised to place carpet on top of the fire, so players do not roast the bees alive. Once this is done, players can use shears to extract three honeycombs. Said honeycombs can be used to craft a beehive.

What do bees do in Minecraft?

Image via Windows Central

Bees in Minecraft have their own schedules that they follow on a day to day basis. During days with clear weather, bees will leave and wander around in search of flowers. They will only leave the nest if placed 2 blocks from any flower.

They are attracted to any Minecraft flower, sweet berry bushes, flowering azalea and flowering azalea leaves, but will completely ignore flowers in flower pots. Once bees get the pollen from one of these items, it will fly back to its nest.

However, if a bee flies over crops such as wheat, potato, carrots, beetroots, melon stems, pumpkin stems and any berry bush, they will pollinate it. When one of Minecraft's crops gets pollinted, it advances to another growth stage.

This being said, most Mineraft players collect bees and make a nice enclosure for them in order to get honey. Honey can be used in a few different ways, such as: making honey bottles (which players can obtain sugar from), crafting potions with honey in order to get rid of poison, it can be used as a food source, and lastly, can be made into honey blocks.

We have launched a dedicated Sportskeeda Minecraft YT channel! Hurray :) Your feedback is welcome!

Edited by Nikhil Vinod