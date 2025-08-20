5 updates Minecraft fans want besides the End update

Minecraft has managed to stay popular and relevant after more than 15 years owing to the constant release of updates. Mojang has kept the game fresh by adding new features and improving existing ones. Currently, there have been very vocal about an End update, but many other aspects of Minecraft require equal attention from the developer. Despite some great updates this year, some things still feel dated and, in many cases, pointless.

Ad

This article will list down five other updates Mojang should put on its to-do list along with the coveted End update.

Minecraft needs these 5 updates

1) Transportation update

Transportation needs a major update in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Exploration is a crucial aspect of Minecraft, but when exploration and a world so massive that players must run for real-world days to reach its end mix with a lack of faster and better transport mechanics, it takes the fun away from playing.

Ad

Trending

Riding on animal's back, such as horses and pigs, or even using the elytra once the player finishes the game is an option, but they are quite slow, like minecarts. Thus, the player is limited from going to distant places and becomes a bottleneck in exploration.

Thankfully, the developers have already started working on it. Minecarts were made much faster in previous updates, the happy ghast was introduced recently, allowing players to fly around early on in the game, and saddles can now be crafted. All these tweaks show that Mojang is on the right track, pun intended.

Ad

A major transport update would ideally include making tracks cheaper to craft, preferably using copper as it can be found in abundance. Giving players the ability to adjust track speed using redstone and other materials would also be a great way to push creativity in gameplay.

2) Mushroom island biome update

Mushroom islands has a lot of potential that can be explored in future update (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mushroom island is a rare biome filled with massive mushroom trees and the mooshroom mobs. No hostile mob spawns in this island, and finding this region, especially large ones, is quite daunting. However, it seems Mojang has abandoned this biome despite all its potential.

Ad

Given how mysterious this biome is, Mojang can add more bizarre mobs that are limited to the island, perhaps even a boss mob to make things more challenging. The island can also feature some items worth looting.

3) Crop and farming update

A crop and farming update would make Minecraft more interesting (Image via Mojang Studios)

Some players might be surprised to know how popular farming is in the game. Instead of just being a source of food, many players invest a lot of time and resources in making a farm, trying out different irrigation methods and maximizing their production output.

Ad

Farming a peaceful way of playing the game, but things have been very limited when it comes to crops and tools. A crop and farming update would be appreciated every player, even those who don't take farming seriously. Some ideas Mojang should work on include the addition of new crops that aren't just consumables but also help in crafting other items. Addition of more tools and blocks can also be considered.

Ad

4) Combat update

Combat in Minecraft needs to be revamped (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft has many hostile mobs, including the newly added creaking found in the pale garden biome; hence, combat plays a big role in the gameplay experience. However, many players have complained that attacking and defending feels quite basic and, oftentimes, clunky.

Ad

What’s bizarre is how Mojang has already worked on this aspect but hasn't implemented it. In 2020, Jens Bergensten posted a blog talking about an experimental combat snapshot that made some crucial changes, and fans loved it. However, it was abandoned and there has been no update about any plans for changing or improving the game's combat. The developers can just take the experimental combat snapshot from the archives and work on it for the update.

Ad

5) Wildlife update

Minecraft needs a wildlife update (Image via Mojang Studios)

For a long time, many players have asked for a wildlife update. Almost every update demands ties in with the massive scale of the blocky world; without many animals and a variety of trees, the world feels empty and boring. There are only a handful of animals in the game, and most of them are passive.

Ad

Mojang needs to add more wild animals that roam around in different biomes like the jungle and tundra. They can add an element of threat and drop items that can be used to make tools or weapons.

This year’s first update added new mob variants of cows, chickens, and pigs, which shows the developers understand the need for a variety of animals in Minecraft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!