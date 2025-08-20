Minecraft reveals new Code of Conduct feature for server moderation

The latest Minecraft snapshot introduced an array of features and changes to the game, including overhauls to the End light and modifications to blocks. Apart from these, the build also introduced a much-awaited Code of Conduct feature for servers, making it the perfect quality-of-life addition to multiplayer worlds.

Here's everything you need to know about the new Code of Conduct feature for server moderation in the latest Minecraft Snapshot.

Minecraft introduces new Code of Conduct feature for server moderation

The latest Minecraft snapshot introduces a much-needed server Code of Conduct mechanic (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The latest Minecraft snapshot introduced an array of gameplay features and changes, improving the visuals of the End dimension and enhancing the behavior of certain blocks. Apart from this, the build also introduced a new Code of Conduct feature, allowing server moderators and owners to outline the rules and share rules seamlessly.

The update introduces a Code of Conduct screen, a gameplay mechanic that will show when connecting to a server. Players will need to accept this code of conduct to play, making the enforcement of world rules and regulations a hassle-free procedure. Additionally, owners can also add a checkbox to prevent the same screen in the future.

The Code of Conduct feature is great for multiplayer servers and Realms to ensure players follow all necessary rules (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

However, if the Code of Conduct changes or its values are modified, it will be shown again even if the display checkbox is turned on. This new mechanic is a great quality-of-life feature for server moderators and Realms owners. They can display the rules and regulations with ease and make sure players accept them before they are allowed to play.

Additionally, the language shown in the Code of Conduct will attempt to match the player's language, translating automatically. However, if it does not exist, the default English version will be shown. If that is not available as well, an arbitrary available entry will be displayed.

This layer of security and rules makes the game safer and ensures players are aware of the things that they are allowed/not allowed to do. Rules can range from behavior to mod usage, ensuring gamers know what to follow when joining or playing a specific server. Since many servers feature Minecraft mods and content, this could ensure an additional layer of caution and safety for fellow gamers.

