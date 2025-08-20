  • home icon
Minecraft reveals new menu screen panorama for upcoming copper update

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Aug 20, 2025 13:25 GMT
Minecraft new panorama
The latest Minecraft builds introduce the upcoming panorama for the copper update

Minecraft released a new snapshot and beta, introducing an array of new features like an overhaul to the End dimension lighting, as well as the addition of the new Server Code of Conduct mechanic. Apart from these, Mojang finally reveals the new menu screen panorama for the Copper update in the upcoming game drop.

Here's everything you need to know about Minecraft revealing the new menu screen panorama for the upcoming copper update.

Minecraft reveals new menu screen panorama for much-awaited copper update

The latest Minecraft introduced the menu screen panorama for the upcoming update
The latest Minecraft introduced the menu screen panorama for the upcoming update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The latest Minecraft snapshot 25w34b and preview 1.21.11025 introduced many new gameplay features, such as the Code of Conduct mechanic for server-side gameplay as well as enhancements to the End light. Additionally, the update gave players their first look at the new menu screen panorama ahead of the upcoming Fall game drop.

Every major update to the game introduces a new menu screen panorama, a revolving image that highlights major features and changes that can be seen in that version. Similar to the happy ghast in the previous season, the image for the upcoming drop features the copper golem — one of the new mobs being introduced as part of the copper overhaul in the game.

The third game drop will introduce an array of copper items apart from the copper golem mob
The third game drop will introduce an array of copper items apart from the copper golem mob (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The menu screen depicts variants of the copper golem with various levels of oxidation ambling around the village, possibly while performing their functions. This unique mob is a great asset for resource management, allowing players to sort items into copper chests with ease. Apart from the mob, the update will also add new decorative items such as copper chains, bars, and even a torch.

With the next Minecraft update through the third game drop around the corner, players are excited to get their hands on the array of new copper items. Apart from these new items, it will also add shelves. These nifty items are great for storing and hot-swapping items, making them the perfect accompaniment for gameplay focused on resource management.

