How to get and use bonemeal in Minecraft 1.18 update

With such a healthy variety of items in Minecraft, it can be quite a difficult task to keep track of all the useful ones. Fortunately, certain items are pretty straightforward, such as swords, axes and even chests for storing items.

However, others such as bonemeal may not have such an obvious use at first glance. But gathering bonemeal in the game is quite important, as it is of great use to players for their crops. This article will explain how to gather and use bonemeal in Minecraft.

How players can gather and use bonemeal in Minecraft 1.18 update

When starting out in Minecraft, especially in Survival Mode, it is imperative that players set up a base of operations to sustain themselves for the long and difficult adventure ahead. However, a vital part of doing that involves creating farms that can sate their hunger when they need to eat.

For this reason, players will need to become familiar with bonemeal and how to obtain and use it correctly within the game.

What exactly can players use bonemeal for in Minecraft?

Interestingly, bonemeal has multiple uses in the game. But the most important usage of this strange item is for growing crops. When players use bonemeal on crops that they are growing, depending on the type of crop, they will either advance a stage ahead, or have a chance of advancing a stage ahead in their growth. For this reason, bonemeal can save the player's time by speeding up the crop's growth.

Bonemeal can also be used as a dye for player items

By itself, bonemeal can be used to craft white dye in Minecraft. In addition, it can be used in many other applications in order to dye items. In fact, it can also be used to create lighter color variants of certain colors by adding bonemeal to certain dyes. Bonemeal can craft the following recipes involving dye:

Grey Dye

Light Blue Dye

Lime Dye

Magenta Dye

Pink Dye

White Balloon

White Bed

White Concrete Powder

White Dye

White Firework Star

White Glow Stick

White Shulker Box

White Stained Glass

White Stained Glass Pane

White Terracotta

White Wool

In addition to the white dye items that can be crafted above, the bonemeal can be used on a player's loom with a banner to create a white banner.

Players can also create bone blocks with bonemeal

For creative players who may want to make a house entirely out of bone, they are definitely in luck. Players are actually able to craft a bone block by combining 9 bone meal to make 1 bone block.

This is a great way for players to consolidate their large supply of bone meal if they have an unnecessarily large stash of it and need to combine it to cut back on how much storage space all of it takes up.

How players can get bonemeal in Minecraft

There are multiple ways that players are able to gather bonemeal. Players must kill skeletons that will drop bones they can craft into bonemeal or break bone blocks to get 9 separate bonemeal.

Players can also obtain bonemeal by killing fish in Bedrock Edition, composting items in the composter, or even trading them from the wandering trader. Furthermore, bones can also be found inside treasure chests.

