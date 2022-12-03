How to get and use Glow Berries in Minecraft

The Caves & Cliffs update introduced many brand-new features in Minecraft. Glow Berries were among the items the patch added to the sandbox title, and they serve several unique purposes.

Essentially, because of their ability to emit light, they may act both as a source of illumination as well as food. Additionally, players can grow Cave Vines/Glow Vines — they can be climbed — using Glow Berries.

To find these items, gamers will have to explore the Lush Caves, a new biome included in the Caves & Cliffs update. In the next section, you can find a more in-depth explanation of how to get Glow Berries and use them.

Details on how to get Glow Berries in Minecraft

Listed below are two different methods through which you can obtain the berries in the game:

1) In Lush Caves

Lush cave biome in the game (Image via wattles/YouTube)

Glow berries are typically seen dangling from vines on the ceilings of Lush Caves. You can right-click on the items and harvest them by doing the same. This is the primary method through which you can get your hands on Glow Berries inside Minecraft.

2) As chest loot

Mineshaft features chests with great loot in Minecraft (Image via wattles/YouTube)

Another way to obtain the edible items is via chest loot found in Mineshafts and Ancient Cities. Finding and opening chests in the aforementioned places will provide a chance to receive the berries. However, it must be noted that getting them through this method isn't guaranteed, and there is only a slight chance you'll be pleased with the results.

Once you have obtained the Glow Berries, they are advised to start a farm to continue gathering them without putting in much effort. You will basically have to lay a berry on the underside of any block with air underneath it or at least a two to 26-block gap. Subsequently, a Cave Vine will soon appear, producing the fruit.

Guide to using Glow Berries in Minecraft

The use of glow berries is outlined in the points stated below:

1) As food

Glow Berries can be used by players as food (Images via Minecraft Wiki)

You can consume Glow Berries as a source of food in Minecraft. If you consume them, they will replenish a total of two hunger points each. While this isn't a tremendous quantity, it might come in handy in a few different scenarios. For example, if you lack food, you may resort to the times to regain your health.

2) Breeding foxes

Foxes may also be bred by using the Glow Berries (Image via Mojang)

Another good use of Glow Berries in Minecraft involves making foxes breed. You should just feed them to two foxes who are in close proximity to each other. Soon, you will see a heart symbol appear over the heads of the foxes, meaning that they have entered Love Mode. A baby fox will present itself after the breeding process, and it will be Tame towards the user.

3) Light source

They are a tremendous source of light (Image via wattles/YouTube)

As already mentioned earlier, one of the essential characteristics of Glow Berries is the fact that they emit light. Because of this, they can be used to illuminate dark areas and serve other similar purposes. Moreover, you may use them to decorate your house. Compared to other light sources, they look pretty distinct, which adds to their unique appeal.

