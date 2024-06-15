How to get and use Minecraft 3D mace Resource Pack

Minecraft's mace weapon was an unexpected 1.21 addition. This weapon type has brought with it a whole new way to engage in combat as it allows players to deal massive damage from long falls. However, for as impressive, powerful, and damaging as the mace is, the flat 2D texture it has in the game seems a bit weak. Thankfully, there's a solution for this that turns the mace's texture into a 3D model.

Everything you need to know about using the Vanilla Tweaks website to get a 3D mace is detailed down below.

How to use the 3D mace Minecraft Resource Pack

1) Visit Vanilla Tweaks

The Vanilla Tweaks homepage (Image via Vanilla Tweaks)

Link: https://vanillatweaks.net

The first thing you'll want to do is visit the Vanilla Tweaks website using the provided link. There are three different sections within Vanilla Tweaks: Resource Packs, Minecraft Data Packs, and Crafting Tweaks. All of these are worth checking out, but the 3D mace option is in the "Resource Packs" section.

2) Select the 3D mace

Vanilla Tweaks has no shortage of interesting and useful options (Image via Vanilla Tweaks)

Go through the Resource Packs section and make any and all desired selections for your custom Resource Pack. The mace is in the "3D" section. Alternatively, if all you care about is getting a 3D mace, skip all the way down to this option and select it first.

3) Download the pack

The 3D mace option on the Vanilla Tweaks website (Image via Vanilla Tweaks)

This will add the option to your custom Resource Pack. When you're finished making selections, hit the orange "Download" button on the right-hand side of the screen. After a short pause, the pack will download, ready to be installed into the game itself.

4) Add the pack to the game

The 3D mace being held by a player (Image via Mojang)

Now that the pack is downloaded, launch the game. This can be done using either the vanilla launcher or one of Minecraft's many alternate launchers. Once you've reached the main menu, hit the "Options" button and then "Resource Packs." From here, hit the "Open Pack Folder" button and move the 3D mace resource pack from your downloads folder into the one that automatically opens.

This should add it to the list of available resource packs on the left side of the screen. Click the arrow to move it to the activated side.

5) Apply and test

Click the arrow to move the 3D mace resource pack from the available side of the window to the active side. This should cause the game to refresh, signaling that the pack did actually load. From here, the final step is to load into a world and equip a Minecraft mace, to see if it's 3D.

If the mace is rendered in 3D, then great. Continue having fun in survival. If it's not, try returning to Vanilla Tweaks and re-making the resource pack. Make sure that you didn't accidentally visit Minecraft Bedrock's Vanilla Tweaks by mistake, as the two versions don't use the same file formats.