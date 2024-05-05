How to get and use Minecraft Bedrock tweaks

Minecraft's Vanilla Tweaks is a beloved website created and maintained by a small group, including Xisumavoid of Hermitcraft popularity. It allows players to make a custom vanilla+ resource pack, selecting and mixing custom options. While the official Vanilla Tweaks is made for Java only, a dedicated fan managed to port the entire website over to Bedrock.

Detailed below is how to use this website to create custom resource packs, addons, and change crafting recipes and add the packs to a new or existing world.

How to use the unofficial Vanilla Tweaks port for Minecraft Bedrock

1) Go to the website

The Bedrock Vanilla Tweaks Homepage (Image via Bedrock Tweaks)

URL: https://bedrocktweaks.net

Visiting the website above is the first thing you must do to use Bedrock's Vanilla Tweaks. The website is broken up into three sections, each focused on a different area of the game. There is a section on texture changes, useful for making a custom Minecraft resource pack, where addons and crafting changes are gameplay-oriented rather than visual.

2) Make resource pack selections

The "Resource Packs" section also has the most sub-categories (Image via Bedrock Tweaks)

The first section of the Bedrock Tweaks website is Resource Packs, which contains visual changes and tweaks. This is by far the largest section of the website and is the one you should take the most time reading through. There are dozens of different options to select.

The most interesting of these are the options to put borders around Minecraft ore, a mining progress bar, clean redstone, darker UI, and even a whole section for less practical, more entertaining changes. There's even an option to make the spyglass' overlay resemble the "What?" meme template and music as well as an option to make Minecraft's wither boss resemble bees.

Once you read through all of the options and select the ones you want, give the pack a name using the text box on the right-hand side of the website and hit "Download". From here, either continue into a new section of the website or skip to step five to install this custom resource pack.

3) Make addon selections

Villager death notifications is probably the most useful of the addons for finding nearby villages (Image via Mojang)

The next section you'll want to go through is addons. Not to be confused with the newer addons that are much more similar to Java mods, these addons refer to Bedrock's version of datapacks. Essentially, they don't feature new code but remix existing code to get new effects.

There aren't a lot of them here, with a majority of them focused on different mob griefing rules, such as if enderman, creepers, and ghasts can blow up blocks. However, the double shulker shells rule is quite useful, as it essentially means every shulker gives a Minecraft shulker box.

The Mini Blocks at the bottom of the page require the holiday experimental toggle to be enabled, so keep that in mind if you plan on using any of them. They won't function without this toggle being set properly.

The actual download process is the same as for a resource pack: make selections, give the pack a name, and hit download.

4) Make crafting tweaks selections

The recipes offered by Vanilla Tweaks fit right in with the vanilla Minecraft recipes (Image via Mojang)

As the name implies, the crafting tweaks section focuses on adding logical crafting recipes to the game. These are all balanced recipes that make sense and should realistically be featured in the main game. There are changes like being able to smelt rotten flesh into leather, crafting strangely rare black Minecraft dye using coal and charcoal, as well as adding the ability to craft enchanted golden apples and nametags.

As with the other sections, you should go through each change and select the ones that seem balanced and fair to you. Once this is done, give the pack a name and hit that all-too-familiar red "Download" button for a final time.

5) Install the packs and test

The changes should all be applied as soon as Minecraft loads (Image via Mojang)

There will be two different file types among the files downloaded: .mcpacks and .mcaddons. Thankfully, these are both installed in the same way. Simply double-click on each one. This will automatically cause them to be imported to Bedrock one at a time. Make sure to give the game time to import each pack properly before hitting the next one.

The final step is to test the pack in-game. Thankfully, they can be applied the same way as resource packs and addons bought from the Minecraft Bedrock Marketplace.

To create a new world with the packs applied, scroll down to the "Resource Packs" and "Behavior Packs" sections of the world's settings. Make sure to activate the packs you imported, by clicking on the activate button with them.

To add the pack to a pre-existing world, hit the pencil icon next to it. This will open up the world edit options. From here, scroll down to the "Resource Packs" and "Behavior Packs" sections. Click on each and move any Bedrock Vanilla Tweaks packs you made from the "My Packs" section to the "Active" section. Then, load into the world and test one of the changes made.