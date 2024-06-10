7 fun ways to use mace in Minecraft

One of the most surprising and exciting features of Minecraft 1.21 is the new mace weapon. This interesting weapon comes with the ability to nullify fall damage while also converting falls into extra attack damage. It also has a powerful AOE knockback blast. But the mace doesn't just boast powerful stats, but an entirely new way to play the game, in and out of combat.

There are seven examples of fun and interesting ways to use the mace's unique characteristics, detailed below, for players wanting great reasons to seek out trial chambers for these weapons.

Seven fun ways to use Minecraft's new mace weapon

1) One-shot bosses

As previously mentioned, the farther a player falls before hitting an enemy, the more damage the mace will deal. However, an interesting fact about this bonus damage is that there's no upper cap on it. This means that, if given a high enough drop, any Minecraft mob with health can be one-shot by the mace.

One of the funniest ways to use the mace is to try and set up situations where mobs can be one-hit-killed. Nothing would make building a beacon more satisfying than knowing that the Nether star used to make it was obtained from insta-killing a deadly Minecraft wither.

2) Elytra strikes

Minecraft's new mace weapon has brought with it a ton of new and fun ways to fight hostile mobs and other players. The most fun to pull off, but also the hardest to do successfully, would be swooping in with an elytra. Then, drop to deal massive smash attack damage before launching away into the air using a wind charge or firework rocket.

3) World jumps

Mace world jumps are a great way to pass the time and also improve at the game (Image via Mojang)

Despite rejecting fall damage, it also allows for quite a fun Minecraft minigame. Players can leap from world height and try to navigate over to where a mob is to avoid hitting the ground.

This also provides a practical benefit to players, as it would be easier to quickly use the mace to avoid fall damage in the future.

4) Pogo competitions

The rarest of the three new Minecraft mace enchantments is Wind Burst. This enchantment allows players to spring back up into the air after landing a smash attack on a mob.

This could be combined with trapped high-health mobs, like wardens or withers, to allow for pogo competitions to see which player can stay in the air the longest.

5) Knockback blasts

A zombie horde being knocked back with a mace's AOE blast (Image via Mojang)

While not as stylish as a fast-paced elytra strike, there's another way to use the mace that's just as satisfying to look at. A well-placed smash attack will cause any mobs near the target to go flying as if they were attacked.

This is incredibly satisfying to use against large hordes of mobs, with the satisfaction pushed even farther when extra mobs die due to the additional fall damage.

6) Surprise attacks

The easiest way to get wind charges is to farm breeze mobs (Image via Mojang)

While elytra attacks and one-hitting bosses are both fun ways to use the mace, the falls are lethal if the attack is missed. Thankfully, there's another fun way to quickly attack with the mace with less deadly consequences.

Jumping and launching a wind charge downward can send players upwards of a dozen blocks up, allowing for massive damage out of seemingly nowhere.

7) Parkour

A simple jump using a warden to give players a wind burst boost (Image via Mojang)

Outside of pogo competitions, another fun way to use the wind burst Minecraft weapon enchantment is as a means of parkour. Since players can pogo themselves upwards using hostile mobs, there are a ton of new options for players making parkour courses.

