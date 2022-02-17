How to get and use Minecraft schematics

Although building in Minecraft is often rewarding, players sometimes want to skip the process and directly bring a creation to their world or server.

By downloading schematic files provided by other players, it's possible to use third-party programs to import entire structures and place them in a Minecraft world.

Thanks to the ingenuity of the game's community, a plethora of schematics are available at a player's pleasure. They can be imported into a variety of programs, such as WorldEdit or Litematica. These third-party programs have created incredibly intuitive interfaces for players to quickly place entire structures in a few clicks.

Minecraft: Downloading and importing a schematic file in WorldEdit

Placement of a structure within WorldEdit's UI (Image via Minecraft ModInstaller)

Before utilizing schematics in the game, there are a few things players will need. Primarily, they'll need to download a program like WorldEdit. This particular program can be found at Dev.bukkit.org/projects/worldedit.

Players using WorldEdit for a server will need to ensure their server is running either Spigot or Paper. They can then place the downloaded WorldEdit plugin into their server's plugins folder.

For players who want to bypass this, it's possible to utilize mod-loading programs such as Forge, Fabric, or Sponge. All of these programs should be compatible with the game's Java Edition, and the WorldEdit developers have provided versions of the program for each mod manager.

Much like the server method, players will want to download the WorldEdit program for their respective mod managers. They can then place the downloaded WorldEdit files into their mods folder for their manager program.

Once players have obtained WorldEdit, they can begin downloading schematic files. There are several trusted community sites that facilitate these files, such as Minecraft-schematics.com and the well-known PlanetMinecraft site.

When the schematic files are downloaded, players will want to place them in their WorldEdit folder's schematics folder. A sample file path would be /plugins/worldedit/schematics or something similar, depending on whether the mod is installed for a server or mod manager.

After the schematics have been placed, players can enter their world or server. They can use the command "//schem load mcedit filename" to load their desired schematic. However, keep in mind that the "filename" portion of the command should be replaced by the name of the desired schematic file without its ".schematic" extension.

Lastly, all players will need to do is head to the location where they'd like to place their schematic and enter the "//paste" command.

If players don't like where they've placed their schematic, they can remove it by using the command "//undo" to revoke their last placement action.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh