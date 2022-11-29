How to get and use name tags in Minecraft 1.19

There are a range of unique items present in Minecraft which provide players the ability to personalize a variety of in-game aspects. Among the various items in the sandbox title are the name tags that individuals can employ on mobs to give them a specific name and prevent them from despawning.

However, unlike most other things, these tags cannot be crafted manually and must be discovered in the world of Minecraft. There are numerous ways to obtain them, and those interested can read the tutorial below to find out how to locate and utilize name tags in Minecraft.

How to get name tags in Minecraft

Obtaining name tags isn't easy, but it may be done if one is willing to put in some effort. The following is a list of the many methods using which players will be able to get particular tags while playing Minecraft:

1) Chest loot: Chest loot is one of the many methods through which users can acquire name tags inside Minecraft. Accordingly, gamers can get them through dungeon chests, woodland mansion, and more. However, there is no guarantee of receiving them by opening the different chests, and there is only a slight chance.

2) Fishing: Players can also try fishing to get their hands on the name tag within the game. It is one of the six things available in the "Treasure" catch, along with the Bow, Enchanted Book, Fishing Rod, Nautilus Shell, and Saddle. Hence, if gamers end up with a Treasure catch, they have a 1/6th chance of receiving them.

3) Trading: Another way to get name tags is by trading emeralds for them. This is arguably the most accessible method that can be utilized. Essentially, individuals will be able to get them through Master-level librarian villagers. It should be noted that a total of 20 emeralds will be required.

Steps to use name tags in Minecraft

Steps below will guide the players through the process of getting name tags (Image via Sportskeeda)

After using any one of the three distinct approaches to obtain the name tag, players may follow the steps below to utilize them:

Step 1: To begin, you must position the anvil anywhere and then right-click on it.

Those who do not own an anvil inside the game will require 3x iron blocks and 4x iron ingots to craft it.

Step 2: Once the anvil opens up, insert the name tag into the slot.

Insert the necessary name into the text field to rename the name tag (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 3: The next step is to rename the name tag by clicking on the bar located beneath the "Repair & Name" option.

The name you enter into the text field is the one that will get applied to the required mob. The process would end up costing one level and the anvil's durability.

Step 4: Finally, after the name tag with the appropriate name has been created, you may right-click in front of the required mob. This will modify the name of the mob.

You must remember that if you kill that particular mob, the name tag will not be dropped and will be wasted.

Note: You can apply name tags to all mobs in the game other than the Ender Dragon.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes