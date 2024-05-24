How to get watermelon seeds in Minecraft

Melons are a very useful item in Minecraft. They make for great items to trade to villages in trading halls, make for an effective early game food, and can also be covered in gold and brewed into instant health potions. This makes getting melon seeds and adding the crop to a starter base's farm an essential early goal for any survival world.

Every way to get melon seeds, from finding the item itself to finding natural melons to harvest in the wild, can be found detailed below.

How to get Minecraft watermelon seeds

1) Check nearby structures and biomes

Naturally generated melon blocks in a jungle biome. (Image via Mojang)

The first thing you should do to find melon seeds is check the structures found near spawn. Many of Minecraft's best seeds are chock full of different surface structures. If you are lucky enough to be near savanna and desert villages, you should start there. Melons have a 20% chance to spawn in savanna village farms, while desert villages have a 10% chance to have melon farms.

Additionally, players on Bedrock who use the starting bonus chest might have been given melon seeds, as there is a 33.3% chance that the chest has one to two seeds.

Melon seeds can also be crafted using a slice of melon. This means finding a melon can kickstart a farm for the crop. They naturally generate in a few different places, like savanna villages as piles and within jungle biomes. When broken, a melon will drop three to seven melon slices, each converting into a single melon seed.

2) Check more dangerous structures

Woodland Mansions are a dangerous option for finding melon seeds. (Image via Mojang)

Unfortunately, if nearby villages don't have any melon seeds, the only other structures that might have them are considerably deadlier. The first of these structures is the monster room. This is Minecraft's oldest structure and is often referred to as a dungeon. Monster rooms have an 18.5% chance of having two to four melon seeds in a chest.

The next structure where players can find melon seeds is underground mineshafts. These are some of the best Minecraft structures for loot. Melon seeds are part of this potential loot, being found in groups of two to four in 27.3% of mineshaft chests.

The final structure that can contain melon seeds is an elusive Minecraft woodland mansion. These pillager-filled structures are one of the game's most dangerous structures, and 18.5% of the chests within them will contain two to four melon seeds. Woodland mansions can also generate full melons inside their tillage rooms, another way players can get melon seeds from them.

3) Wait it out

Wandering traders are a slow, but safe, way to get melon seeds. (Image via Mojang)

If all else fails, there is a final way to get melon seeds, though it is almost entirely dependent on RNG. This is to wait for a wandering trader to pass through. Wandering traders have a chance to sell a single melon seed for one emerald.

This is also the best method for farming melon seeds, as wandering trader farms, some of Minecraft's most advanced farms, can be set up for quickly checking trades.

