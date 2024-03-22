How to get Who Needs Rockets advancement in Minecraft

Mojang Studios recently announced several new advancements that will be added with the Minecraft 1.21 update. These advancements will be connected to new items, blocks, and mobs added to the upcoming installment. One of them is called Who Needs Rockets, which is connected to wind charges, a new ranged weapon used by breeze mobs to knock entities away.

Here is a short guide to achieving the Who Needs Rockets advancement in the Minecraft 1.21 update.

Steps to get Who Needs Rockets advancement in Minecraft

1) Find a trial chamber and fight breeze mobs

You must first find a trial chamber and fight some breeze mobs spawning in it (Image via Mojang Studios)

Since the Who Needs Rockets advancement in the Minecraft 1.21 update is connected to wind charges and breeze, you must first dig underground in the Overworld and search for the new trial chambers.

This new structure is rare and generates anywhere between Y level 0 and -40 in a region of 32x32 chunks. You can also obtain a trial chamber explorer map from a journeyman-level cartographer.

Once you enter the new area, find the trial spawner that summons breeze mobs. The breeze trial spawner will be surrounded by chiseled tuff blocks, indicating that it will spawn the new mob.

Minecraft's Breeze are hostile mobs that can zoom past the room and shoot wind charges. Though these ranged weapons do not deal a lot of damage, they can be annoying regardless. You can easily kill these new mobs to obtain breeze rods.

2) Craft wind charges and use them on yourself

You must time the jump and the use of wind charge perfectly to get a decent boost (Image via Mojang Studios)

Once you obtain a few breeze rods in Minecraft, you can leave the trial chambers to focus on the advancement. Each breeze rod yields four wind charges when placed on the crafting table. Hence, you can obtain a handful of wind charges to complete the advancement.

You must use these ranged weapons on yourself in a certain way so that you can jump eight blocks high. The trick to performing this is that you must use the wind charge right below you when jumping. This will essentially knock you towards the sky, enabling you to get a jump boost.

The timing of the jump and the use of a wind charge should be perfect enough for you to reach eight blocks high.

Once it is done correctly, you will receive the Who Needs Rockets advancement. The name of the advancement is quite fitting since you can now use wind charges and elytra to launch yourself off the ground rather than using rockets with elytra.