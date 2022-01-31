How to grow chorus trees in Minecraft

As players explore the End Islands of Minecraft, they will come across chorus trees. These are mysterious purple-colored plants which are grown in the End realm. Though they are only found in End islands, players can grow them anywhere and harvest items from it.

These chorus trees are the only type of vegetation present in the realm. They only have branches and no leaves. These have two types of items which grow on them, chorus flower and the chorus plant blocks. The moment players break the chorus tree, it completely breaks apart and drops chorus fruit, which, when eaten, teleports a player to another block.

This might look like an ultra-rare tree which can only be found in the End. However, if players take the right items, they can grow them in any Minecraft realm and harvest chorus fruits and flowers.

Steps to grow chorus trees in Minecraft

Items to have

After the players discover the chorus tree in the End realm, they will have to look for flowers growing on them. These can be identified as purplish-white small blocks growing on them. Players will need these to grow chorus trees and can mine them with a pickaxe.

Next, players will need End stone blocks. As the tree is specific to the End realm, it can only grow on a familiar block. Hence, End stone blocks are essential to grow the tree.

How to grow them?

Chorus flower on end stone (Image via Minecraft)

This is the simple part after the players have the flower and the end stone, they can just place the block first and the flower on top of it. After a while, the tree will start growing from the flower.

The tree doesn't take that much time to grow and can grow up to 22 blocks high. If players want to harvest the flowers, they must break the flowers first and not break the whole tree. However if they want to harvest the fruits, they can just break the whole tree, and it will drop the fruits.

What's the use of chorus trees?

Chorus flower as a decorative item (Image via u/ItsRomayne Reddit)

Also Read Article Continues below

For those wondering what the point of these fruits and flowers in Minecraft are, here are a couple notable uses. Firstly, the fruits can act as a food item and restore the health of a player, but amusingly teleports them as well. Chorus fruit can also be used to craft purpur blocks. Secondly, the flowers can be used to grow other trees and can also be used as a decorative item in builds.

Edited by Danyal Arabi