How to grow and use sea pickles in Minecraft

Like the real world, the oceans in Minecraft cover more areas of the Overworld than land. Unique blocks and items can be found in different biomes in the oceans, but acquiring items in the sea is a lot harder than on the ground.

Sea pickles are tiny blocks that emit light when placed underwater. A single sea pickle emits significantly less light than other light-emitting blocks, such as sea lanterns. However, sea pickles can also be placed in groups, which increases the amount of light emitted.

Sea pickles in Minecraft: Where to find them, what they're used for, and more

This small block was introduced with the Minecraft 1.13 Update Aquatic version on July 18, 2018. Since then, players have found various ways of making it a part of their underwater builds.

Where to find sea pickles in Minecraft

Sea pickles can be found in coral reefs (Image via Mojang)

Players can guess from the name of this block that it generates in the ocean. However, not every ocean biome has naturally generated sea pickles. In warm ocean biomes, players will find sea pickles at the bottom and top of coral blocks.

Strangely, another place where sea pickles can be found is in desert villages. Sea pickles may be placed as decorative items inside village houses.

Players can mine this tiny light-emitting block using any tool or bare hands. Up to a group of four sea pickles can be found and placed on a block. Upon mining, the player always gets the same number of sea pickles that were on the block.

How to grow more sea pickles

Growing more sea pickles in Minecraft is easy (Image via Mojang)

Players can grow more sea pickles using bone meal. However, to do so, the sea pickle needs to be underwater, and it also needs to be on top of a living coral. Players can craft bone meal by placing bones in the crafting grid. The process of growing and collecting sea pickles can also be automated using redstone items.

Uses of sea pickle

Sea pickles can be used in composters and furnaces (Image via Mojang)

Most Minecraft players use sea pickles for decoration, primarily in and around their underwater bases. However, players may be unaware that sea pickles have a few more uses in Minecraft.

A sea pickle will give the player lime dye after being smelted in a furnace. Another use of the sea pickle is that it can be placed in a composter. This has a 65% chance of increasing the compost level by one.

If a player has a ton of sea pickles and an underwater area that they often visit, they can place sea pickles there as a light source. Four sea pickles on a block will emit more light than a torch.

Achievements related to sea pickles

Players who use sea pickles in Minecraft can unlock an achievement in the Bedrock Edition. Doing so is quite simple, as they only need to place four sea pickles on a single block. This will unlock the 'One Pickle, Two Pickle, Sea Pickle, Four' achievement.

However, no achievements can be unlocked by doing the same in the Java Edition.

