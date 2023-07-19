How to hide your gamertag in Minecraft

When playing Minecraft in multiplayer situations, players can see their in-game name or Xbox Gamertag, depending on the edition being played. Java utilizes a player's chosen username, while Bedrock displays a player's gamer tag due to its synchronization with Xbox Live as an online multiplayer service. But can players hide their names?

Although players can hide their names in Minecraft using several methods, these processes can depend on several factors. For example, some options only hide names on one player's screen, but the names will remain present for other players. They will have to decide which method works the best for them depending on how much they want to hide player names in-game.

Ways to Hide a Username or Gamertag in Minecraft

Java Edition

Using commands, Minecraft players can remove nametags for all or some players in a world (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft: Java Edition, there are a few ways to hide player nametags in-game, but the easiest one requires enabling cheats or OP privileges to use commands. With just a few commands, players can add all (or just a few) players to a team whose names are hidden by default and won't appear to other players.

How to Hide a Username With Commands in Minecraft Java

After you've enabled cheats or have been given OP privileges on a server, open your chat bar. You'll need to create a team on the world/server. Enter "/team add exampleteamname" without quotation marks to create a team with your chosen name. Next, you'll need to add players to the team. This can be done by entering "/team join exampleteamname" followed by a designator such as @s for yourself, @a for all players, or you can manually enter a specific in-game username to add a player to the team. Once you've added all the players to the team you want to hide the nametags of, enter "/team modify exampleteamname nametagVisibility never." Once you hit enter, all of the nametags for players on the team should be removed until you use a command to enable them once more.

It's also possible as an alternative to installing a mod such as Hide Nametags to remove all player names. This can be installed on a locally-hosted world or an entire server if a player is an administrator. This modification is currently compatible with Forge and Fabric 1.19 and can be found on its Modrinth page.

Bedrock Edition

Crouching is the most direct method of hiding one's gamertag in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, there are a few different options available for players to hide gamertags on a world or server. One of the most straightforward ways is to simply crouch, which hides a player's name until they return to a standing position.

However, this isn't exactly very practical. Fortunately, if players host their world or server in Bedrock Edition, they can disable all gamertags from hovering over players' heads via the settings menu, which can be situated in just a few clicks.

How to Disable Player Gamertags Being Displayed in Minecraft Bedrock

From within your world or server and with administrator privileges, open your pause menu. Press the settings button. Scroll down the window's left side and press the video settings button. Scroll down the right side of the window and find the toggle switch that reads "in-game player names," then turn it off. Then return to the game. All player names on the world or server should be disabled if you're the host of the world/server in question.

Remember that while this method works for in-game player names, fans can still see their counterparts' gamertags on their friend list and any scoreboards in the world. This setting change simply removes the gamertag from hovering above a player's head.