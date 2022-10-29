How to increase world-build limit in Minecraft using mods

Minecraft is a game where players can create almost anything they can dream up. From large rollercoasters to mansions and even sprawling cities, the sky is truly the limit. However, there are indeed certain restrictions to how high players can build their creations in the vanilla version of the game.

This limitation allows Minecraft to run smoothly and keeps everything at a reasonable height for most platforms. However, some players want to be able to increase the height that they can build. This can be done through the use of mods. Here is the process they can use to increase the world-build limit in Minecraft by installing mods, and a couple of mod recommendations.

How to install mods in Minecraft to increase world limit

Players who want to install mods in their game can do so in just a few steps. The first thing they will want to do is to head over to a reputable Minecraft mod site, such as Curseforge.

Once players have found the mods they wish to download, they can follow these steps to get started:

Ensure the Minecraft client is closed. Press the Windows or Start key. Search for %appdata% in the Search bar, and click on the Minecraft folder that comes up. Locate the mods folder. Drag the mods to the mods folder you wish to install to the game. Launch the game, the mods should now be available.

Why you may want to increase the world-build limit

There are a number of reasons why you might want to increase the world build limit in Minecraft. Perhaps you want to create a large, sprawling world with plenty of room to build and explore. Or maybe you're planning on creating a highly detailed world with intricate buildings and landscapes. Either way, increasing the world-build limit will give you more freedom to create the universe of your dreams.

In Vanilla Minecraft, the default max world height for the Overworld is 320 blocks high. In The End and the Nether, this is reduced to 256 blocks high. To increase this, players will need to use mods.

Mods are one of the best ways to increase the world-build limit in the game. By using them, you can easily increase the size of your world without having to worry about any of the technical aspects. Simply download and install the desired mod, and you'll be able to start building your dream world right away.

Vanilla Minecraft has a world-building limit that's quite restrictive, and many players have found ways to increase it using mods. The main reason for it is to prevent players from accidentally breaking the game or causing others to experience lag.

This is a relatively simple process, and doesn't require any special knowledge or skills. Once you've installed the mod, you'll be able to increase the world-build limit in-game to whatever you want.

1) The WorldEdit Mod

The WorldEdit Mod is a great way to increase the maxx world height in the game. It allows you to increase the size of the world border, as well as the number of blocks that can be placed in a single chunk. This is a great mod for those who want to create large, detailed worlds.

In the WorldEdit mod, players simply need to locate the world-height limit and change it to their desired number. However, they must make sure their world is closed when this happens, or it will not save properly.

2) Increase World Height to 1024 blocks

This very aptly named mod allows players to easily change the height of their world to 1024 blocks with minimal fuss. Simply install the mod and go. For those who do not wish to have to mess around with settings, this may be one of the best options for them to choose.

However, players will want to keep in mind that they will not be able to use these same restrictions on anything other than the Overworld. In this mod, the Nether and The End will not be affected by the new world limit. In addition, players will want to save their worlds before applying this mod, or they will risk corrupting everything.

