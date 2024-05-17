How to install Cobblemon mod in Minecraft

With over 100,000 mods available on the internet, it's clear that Minecraft has a strong presence in the modding community. The game has been extensively modded countless times, often to recreate the features of other video games or anime franchises.

One such Minecraft mod that aims to provide a similar experience is the Cobblemon mod. Continuously updated to support newer versions, Cobblemon merges the Minecraft and Pokemon universes. In this article, we explore the step-by-step process for installing the latest version of the Cobblemon mod.

Minecraft Cobblemon mod installation guide

Charmander and Pidgeotto fighting (Image via Mojang)

The Cobblemon mod aims to fulfill the long-lost dream of many players: catching Pokemon mobs in the Minecraft world, and it accomplishes this task very well.

Here are the detailed steps for installing the Cobblemon mod in Minecraft:

Download the Cobblemon mod for the desired version of the game. Since it supports both Fabric and Forge, players can choose either. Download the installer for a mod loader (Fabric or Forge) that the downloaded mod is compatible with. Ensure that the mod loader's game version matches the mod's compatible game version. Launch the installer and complete the installation process of the mod loader. Ensure that the correct directory of the game is selected in the installer. Upon completion, open the official launcher and launch the new Fabric/Forge installation. Close the game and copy and paste the downloaded Cobblemon mod to the game's mod folder. To easily access this directory, press WIN+R and type "%appdata%/.minecraft/mods".

The mod has been successfully installed and can be played by launching the newly created Fabric/Forge installation directly from the game launcher.

Few features of Cobblemon mod

Selecting a starter pokémon (Image via Mojang)

Once the game with the mod has loaded, players can dive into the world of Cobblemon, where both the regular mobs like zombies and Pokemons roam the lands. The user interface closely resembles the classic Pokemon video games like Emerald and Fire Red, particularly the battle screen.

Players can select a starter Pokemon from various regions by pressing "m" button in a new world and take part in battles to capture Pokemons with Pokeballs. The mod introduces new catchable entities in form of Pokemons and adds a variety of new items, consumables, and agricultural features from the Pocket Monster universe.

One of the most popular features of this Minecraft Cobblemon mod is the ability of Pokemon to evolve, which occurs either by gaining experience or when holding specific items. Players who have played Pokemon games are probably aware of how evolutions works. Cobblemon developers have done their best to replicate the same evolution techniques in the mod.

As players progress, they can capture rrare Pokemons and further level them up in Cobblemon mod. The mod transforms the game into something entirely different, allowing players to engage in a wide range of activities beyond the usual mining ores and building structures.

