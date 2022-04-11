How to install the MineBricks resource pack for Minecraft

While many in the Minecraft community are passionate about the gameplay, others delve into the depths of development and coding, designing external modifications for the game like mods, texture packs, resource packs, shaders, maps, and plugins.

Resource packs in particular make many entities in the game look and behave differently, and thus fall under the umbrella of customization and personalization. One popular modification for the game is the MineBricks resource pack.

Grass blocks, wheat, and dirt blocks in MineBricks (Image via Minecraft)

How to install and use the MineBricks resource pack in Minecraft

The process of downloading and making a resource pack work in Minecraft is quite simple. The MineBricks resource pack is regularly updated and is available for the latest version of the game. However, it is still compatible with Minecraft versions going all the way back to 1.15.

For players looking to use this resource pack, they can avail a variety of resolutions. There are two versions that are free to use, which are the 128x version and the 256x versions. The 512x and 1024x versions are paid.

To download the resource pack, all players need to do is search for the MineBrick resource pack online. There are a plethora of websites that allow players to download the pack. Curseforge and resourcepack.net are some of the most popular ones. The steps below use curseforge as an example.

How to download the resource pack:

Go to curseforge.com.

Click on “Browse” on the top left of the screen.

Click on the game's icon.

Click on “Resource Packs”.

Type in “MineBricks” in the search tab.

Click on the displayed option.

Click on “Download” when the MineBricks page opens up.

How to use the resource pack in the game:

Open Minecraft via the launcher.

In the main menu, click on Options.

Click on Resource Packs.

Click on “Open Pack Folder”.

Drag the downloaded MineBricks .zip file into the “resourcepacks” folder.

Switch back to the game.

The pack will be displayed in the left column in the “Resource Packs” section.

Hover your mouse cursor on the pack and click on the arrow that’s pointing right. This will drag it into the right column.

Hit done, and the game will refresh.

Enjoy the MineBricks resource pack in the game.

The MineBricks resource pack essentially turns the game into a Lego-based version of the game. Instead of the usual blocks, the entire in-game world displays the look of a Lego set, and is made up of plastic lego pieces or “bricks”.

While the resource pack is not an official addiction or asset by Mojang, it is quite detailed and contains “Lego” textures for most of the game’s blocks. Players can witness grass blocks as actual lego pieces, along with “plastic” flowers, creepers and even weirdly flowing lava lego pieces.

