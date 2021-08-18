How to install Minecraft Origins mod

The Minecraft Origins mod is one of the most popular mods for Minecraft players. It currently has over 2.5 million downloads. This mod changes gameplay drastically and provides an all new gaming experience.

This Origins mod is only available for Java users as Bedrock does not support mods.

Here's how to install it.

Installing Minecraft Origins mod

The Minecraft Origins mod currently has nine origins. These mods allow players to play as other entities but varying pros and cons do exist.

The Enderian Origin allows players to teleport farther and without pearls, but water causes damage and they are afraid of pumpkins.

The Merling Origin allows players to breathe and see underwater, as well as break blocks as if the water wasn't there. It increases swim speed and players will not sink. However, breathing underwater only lasts a certain amount of time.

The Phantom Origin, which can be switched in and out of, allows players to walk through solid blocks and become invisible. It also forces them to eat after a while due to hunger and burn in daylight. They also only have three hearts.

The Elytrian Origin naturally gives elytra wings to players.

They can be launched up in the air every 30 seconds. Double damage will be dealt while in flight. It can only wear chain or lesser armor and takes more kinetic damage.

There are also Arachnid, Feline, Avian, Blazeborn, Shulk and Human Origins available. They also have various pros and cons to using them.

Origins are also now data-driven. Players can add or remove powers to their favorite Origin, make certain Origins unusable on a server, or add new origins with a mix of existing powers.

To install this mod, it can be downloaded here. The 1.17 version is currently available. It is a Fabric mod, so it requires the Fabric Loader and the Fabric API to work.

Make sure the Minecraft client is closed. Find the "Go to Folder" or equivalent option and type in "~/Library/Application Support/minecraft". Enter the mods folder and then drag in the Minecraft Origins mod.

Minecraft should now be successfully modified. If not, try restarting the application or doing the steps again.

