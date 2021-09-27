How to install minigames on Minecraft servers

Minecraft minigame servers are exceedingly popular among gamers, and some servers rack up thousands of unique users on a daily basis.

Unlike other popular Minecraft server genres such as Minecraft prison, minigame servers do not have a single primary gamemode, but instead have a range of fun small games for players to enjoy.

Since minigame servers are so popular, server admins may be wondering exactly how they can add minigames to their server. Luckily for them, the process isn't overly complex. This guide will explain how to install minigames onto a Minecraft server.

How to add minigames onto a Minecraft server?

Step 1: Setting up a server

Players will need to set up their own Minecraft server with Spigot or PaperSpigot installed. If this is already done, then this step can be skipped.

Readers who have yet to set up a server, however, can find a helpful guide detailing the entire process (including port forwarding) here.

Step 2: Picking a minigame plugin

There are several good minigame plugins out there on the internet for server admins to download and use.

Exactly what minigame plugin readers should use depends on their particular objective. Different minigame plugins tend to operate slightly differently from each other and also offer different types of minigames and features.

Some minigame plugins do cost money, but there are also a plethora of free ones to use.

Arcade Minigames (Paid): Download Here

This premium minigame plugin adds a selection of fun and casual minigames that take on a fast paced gameplay style. Some of the minigames offered by this plugin include:

TNT Tag

PropHunt

MiniWalls

Splegg

BombLobbers

Quake

TNT Run

BlockParty

Jungle Jump

Minecart Racing

MiniGame Maker (Paid): Download Here

Readers looking to design their very own style of minigame with no prior coding knowledge can look into this plugin.

By using this plugin readers can create a truly unique minigame designed to their own specifications without being forced to rely on the work of other developers.

Imposters Minigame (Free): Download Here

Fans of the hit deduction-based game, Among Us, might be interested in installing the Imposters Minigame plugin on their Minecraft server.

This free-to-use plugin allows Minecraft players to participate in an Among Us-style game where there are a handful of crewmates and two imposters that must be uncovered.

PartyGames (Free): Download Here

PartyGames is another great free-to-use plugin that adds minigames. In total, there are seven unique games implemented by this plugin. These include:

Dropper

Jump and Run

WalkingRace

Spleef

FFA

Gungame

Knock it

In order to setup this plugin, readers can type the command /setup after installation.

Step 3: Installing the plugin

Once a plugin has been selected, it will now need to be installed. This can be done in the same fashion as any other plugin, simply by dragging the .jar plugin file into the "plugins" folder.

Readers unsure of how to install a Minecraft plugin on a server can check out this helpful guide.

Step 4: Configuring the plugin

Once the .jar file has been installed in the plugins folder, readers will need to reboot their Minecraft server and search for a new folder created in the server directory.

This folder will contain important files used to configurate the minigame plugin and should be looked over before any games are started.

