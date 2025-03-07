How to install and play Minecraft Legendary Edition

Since Minecraft is a sandbox game, it openly allows players to create mods and incorporate third-party features. In the past 15 years, a whole host of games and experiences have been created with Minecraft as the base. Some groups of modders have created entire modpacks that cram loads of mods into one pack to offer a unique experience.

One of the recently released and popular modpacks is called Legendary Edition. Although it is in beta mode and only supports the 1.20.1 game version, it is receiving a lot of praise from the community. This modpack massively enhances the survival aspects and makes Minecraft harder. Here is a short installation and getting started guide for the modpack.

Steps to get and play Minecraft Legendary Edition modpack

1) Download CurseForge app

First, download the CurseForge app, which will let you easily download the modpack (Image via CurseForge)

First, you must download and install the CurseForge app on your Windows device. This can be done by going to the download page and first downloading the Overwolf application.

Once Overwolf is installed, you can then install the CurseForge app from it. The reason why we are recommending the CurseForge app is that it makes downloading large modpacks extremely easy. The app will also help players update every mod with a click of a button.

2) Setup CurseForge app

Setup CurseForge app and login from Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/CurseForge)

Once the CurseForge app is installed, you will have to create a new Minecraft directory by selecting the game and following some simple steps. Since CurseForge app is mainly focused on downloading and running mods, the app creates a completely separate copy of the Minecraft directory on your device.

For the app to download Minecraft, log into the app with your Microsoft credentials. CurseForge does not let you get a free copy of the game; it will first verify that you have the game in your account, and only then will it create the directory.

3) Find and download Legendary Edition for Minecraft

Find and download the Legendary Edition modpack from the browse section (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/CurseForge)

Once the modded Minecraft directory is set, you can select the game and search for Legendary Edition modpack from the search or browse feature. Since the game is fairly popular, you will instantly find it in the app.

Simply press Install and wait for it to download and set everything up. Since the modpack has over 267 mods, it might take some time for the app to download and install everything.

Once everything is ready, you can simply play the modpack from the app to open the heavily modded Minecraft.

How to play Minecraft Legendary Edition

As mentioned above, the Legendary Edition massively overhauls Minecraft. Upon entering a new world, you will not even be able to recognize the game. This mod adds completely different health, healing, combat, armor, thirst, hunger, breathing, and leveling-up mechanics to the game. Furthermore, it adds loads of new biomes, vegetation, mobs, blocks, items, and structures.

Once you enter a new world, you must quickly start farming resources and finding shelter. Note that you might get a bad spawn and instantly encounter a strong, hostile mob that can obliterate you.

If you are slightly lucky, you will be able to find a random abandoned structure that can have some resources to loot. The game will have various GUI to guide you through the mod and help you survive.

According to the modding team, they are still working on a dedicated wiki page to help you get started in Legendary Edition.

