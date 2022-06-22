How to install and play with mods in Minecraft 1.19 Java Edition

The Minecraft 1.19 update for Java Edition was recently released on June 7 as millions of fans downloaded it to check out all the new features. Even though it has only been two weeks since the release, players can already start downloading and playing the updated game version with loads of mods.

Mods are special add-ons for the game that enhance the overall gameplay. Be it a small graphical enhancement or a complete overhaul of the game itself, mods breathe new life into the age-old sandbox title. For newcomers, installing and playing with mods can be slightly tricky. However, the process will become extremely easy once they understand all the steps.

Steps to downloading and installing mods for Minecraft 1.19 Java Edition

1) Download Forge App

Forge App download page (Image via Sportskeeda)

One of the best ways to easily install a modded game version and mods is by downloading the new Forge App. CurseForge is a popular website on which thousands of mods for Minecraft 1.19 can be found. Players can simply head to this site to download the app that will let them install almost any mod. The installation process will be quite straightforward.

2) Create a modded game version

Create a modded game version (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once the Forge app is installed, players can find the game and create a new profile that will install a new Minecraft 1.19 version with the Forge API. The Forge API will help in running all the mods in the game. Once the modded game is installed, players can download any mod.

3) Ways to install mods

Download mods either from the website or Forge App (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are two ways to install mods: directly from the Forge app or from the CurseForge website. Players can either select the modded game version of the Forge app and go to 'Add more content' to install mods directly or head to the CurseForge website, select any mod, and click on install for the Forge app to automatically download the mod.

Players must remember that only a few mods are compatible with the Minecraft 1.19 update. Hence, they must first check whether the mod will work on the modded game version or not.

4) Open a separate game launcher

Separate game launcher for modded version (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once all the mods are installed, players can simply hit play on the modded game version inside the Forge App. The app will open a new game launcher with only the modded game version installed. A separate game launcher ensures that all the modded versions remain entirely different from the vanilla version. Players can select the Forge version and hit play.

If players want to install graphics mods or shaders for Minecraft 1.19, Sodium and Iris mod is the only option as of now. Players can head to this site and download the Iris installer that will install both Sodium and Iris shader mod. After this, users can head to any website and download any shaders.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far