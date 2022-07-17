How to install the Thor mod as of Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft is a game known for being easy to tweak and modify. There are tens of thousands of mods ranging from small quality-of-life changes to complete game overhauls that effectively turn Minecraft into a completely different game.

With the recent release of Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder, everyone’s favorite Norse god is back in the public eye in a more familiar avatar, unlike his last appearance in Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame.

With this appearance, many players might want to try out his power set for themselves, and thanks to a Thor mod for Minecraft, they can do so with ease.

How to get the power of Thor in Minecraft as of 1.19

Installation via CurseForge

Creating a Profile

The location of the Create Custom Profile button (Image via CurseForge)

The easiest method to install Minecraft mods is through the use of the CurseForge application. The program can create custom profiles for specific versions of the game and will automatically install either Forge or Fabric, based on the player’s choice. These are the two main frameworks for mods that allow them to work, so automating this process is quite convenient.

After installing and opening the CurseForge application, players will need to connect it to their Minecraft installation. This process is easy and should be automated. Once this is done, they can begin modding the game.

Players must first click on the “Create Custom Profile” button at the top of the screen, which can be seen in the image below.

The Create Profile Window with all of the correct settings for the Thor mod (Image via CurseForge)

Once the Create Profile window opens, players will need to give their profile a name. For this example, the profile will be named “Thor Mod.” Players will also need to set the version of the game. The best Thor mod out is only for 1.16.5, so players will need to set it to that version. Lastly, players will need to pick the Game Type. This should default to Forge, which is fine for this mod.

Once this has been set up correctly, players can hit the orange “Create” button in the window's lower right corner. The profile will then be added to the player’s list and will proceed to download and set up all the necessary files.

Adding the Mod

The location of the Add More Content button (Image via CurseForge)

Players can now enter their profile by clicking on it and selecting the “Add More Content” button. Its location has been pictured above.

Players will now be taken to the mod search interface. In the text box near the top of the screen, players should click and search for “Thor.” This should return only a handful of mods. The one that players should install is the one by Ioqorium. It is best implemented and also adds additional ores and a new biome to explore.

The location of the Install button (Image via CurseForge)

Players can install the mod by clicking on the orange “Install button” in the same subwindow as the mod itself.

Once the mod is installed, players can return to the custom profile view and hit the “Play” button to launch the modded instance of Minecraft. From there, players should be able to launch the game from the launcher as normal with the modded installation. Gamers can now create a new world and explore all the mighty powers of the Norse god Thor.

