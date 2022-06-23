How to install and use BSL Shaders for Minecraft 1.19 update

Even after a major update, Minecraft is neither perfect nor complete. There will be future updates like 1.20, 1.21, 1.22, and so on, and the game might never truly be complete. It will also probably look the same as it does now, which is largely the same as it looked when it was first released 13 years ago.

This is intentional, as Mojang designed the game and has kept it this way because they weren't interested in making a realistic game. Games today often prioritize strong graphics. There's nothing wrong with that, but Minecraft can be seen as a breath of fresh air from those games.

However, not everyone likes the classic look. Several types of add-ons, especially shaders, change and drastically improve the look. BSL Shaders are among the best and most popular of all. Here's how to install them for version 1.19.

BSL Shaders' installation guide for Minecraft version 1.19

BSL Shaders are widely considered the best looking shaders available. Bedrock players, unfortunately, cannot take part in them. They have access to other things like texture packs, but shaders are Java exclusive.

Step 1: Ensure the version matches

To ensure the 1.19 shaders work, Minecraft players must also ensure that their game is updated to the latest version. If not, they will need to update before proceeding, or they can download older versions of the BSL Shaders.

Step 2: Download the OptiFine mod

Gamers will also need the OptiFine mod to run BSL Shaders. This is a very popular graphical mod that many Java users have already installed. If not, the OptiFine website has the files and instructions necessary for mod installation.

Step 3: Visit the BSL Shaders site

On the BSL Shaders website, players will find the download files for the shader. The most recent update for the shaders is listed as having occurred in May of 2022. This is technically prior to the 1.19 update's release.

However, thanks to pre-releases, snapshots, and betas, modders had access to the update to work with, and BSL was able to make shaders for the mod. Players who download the file will see that it is for version 1.19.

The downloaded shader should come in the form of a .zip file. They can then open Minecraft through the launcher.

Garrison Cahyadi @capttatsu Whoops, yesterday's update also adds support to some of 1.19 snapshot's content. This also marks the first release of BSL Shaders developed with @IrisShaders Whoops, yesterday's update also adds support to some of 1.19 snapshot's content. This also marks the first release of BSL Shaders developed with @IrisShaders https://t.co/kzCkhjRNfN

Step 4: Visit the in-game settings

In-game, crafters should navigate to video settings. From there, they will find the shaders option. A folder for shaders will open a window where players can find shader packs for the game.

Players must then drag the .zip file from wherever it is presently located in the window, which probably won't have any other files. This window can be closed after the shader is successfully transported over.

BSL Shaders (Image via Minecraft Resource Pack)

Step 5: Activate the shader for a world

Now, in a world, gamers can choose their preferred shaders. In this case, they should select BSL Shaders. Depending on their installed options, the list may be long.

This will also be the place to go if players want to change from BSL to something else in the future. The download instructions will largely be the same for any shaders found anywhere as well.

