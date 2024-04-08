One of the biggest advantages of Minecraft Bedrock's cross-platform support is the ability to even invite friends to your worlds on Minecraft mobile since both versions are the same. As strange as it might be to think, the game's mobile version is the same as the PC and console versions.

This means that you can invite friends playing on other platforms to your mobile world. The process for doing so is described below, and since the other versions of Bedrock share a code base, these steps should also work on them.

How to invite friends on Minecraft mobile (And other Bedrock platforms)

1) Pick a world

When you pick a world enter its settings as some changes need to be made (Image via Mojang)

The first thing you must do to invite friends on Minecraft mobile is figure out which world you want to play in. A creative world would be fun for collaborating on a Minecraft city build or other similar mega build, while a survival game might make for a fun Minecraft multiplayer survival server experience.

2) Make sure multiplayer is on

If multiplayer isn't enabled friends can't be invited (Image via Mojang)

Before launching into the world, you should ensure that multiplayer is turned on. Enter the world's settings and click on the multiplayer tab. If the multiplayer game toggle is to the right, then multiplayer is enabled and the world is ready to start.

If the toggle is to the left, just tap it to turn multiplayer on and launch the world.

3) Actually inviting friends on Minecraft mobile

Usernames in this example have been blocked for privacy, but they are normally visible (Image via Mojang)

Inviting friends on Minecraft mobile is easy, thankfully. Pause the game and hit the "Invite to Game" button on the right-hand side of the screen, underneath your name. This will pull up a list of friends. Tap whoever you're wanting to invite, and then hit the "Send x Invites" button. This will send them invitations to join in.

If you are playing in a Minecraft Realm-based world, you can also generate a share link from the members list that will allow anyone to join in, not just friends. This can be useful if you want to let someone play who isn't on your friend list, and it is a useful alternative for inviting friends on Minecraft mobile.

4) Survive

The best bases are the ones made with friends (Image via Mojang)

Once you've invited friends on Minecraft mobile, it's survival as normal: fight the night, collect resources, build farms, and eventually kill the ender dragon boss to claim ultimate victory. You can also focus on resource collection and start working on some sort of fully featured Minecraft mega base to live in together first.