How to join and leave Minecraft Bedrock beta for 1.20 update

Minecraft receives regular updates, each of which brings a wide variety of new content for players to explore and get immersed in. Mojang also makes the beta/preview version available to the community to test out the different features before they are officially made public.

The next significant update to the sandbox title will be version 1.20, and it will include a variety of brand-new elements, such as new mobs, bamboo wood, and more. Interested gamers can opt into its beta and try out the different features ahead of time.

If you are unaware of how to join or leave the Minecraft Bedrock beta, check out the detailed guide below.

Steps to enroll in Minecraft Bedrock beta (1.20 update)

Android

To try out the beta on Android, you will need to have the game purchased and ready in your account. If you have done so, follow the steps below:

Step 1: Head over to Minecraft’s page on the Google Play Store and expand the description to find the Join the Beta button.

Step 2: Next, you should tap on the Join button to become a part of the beta. You can then install the beta version and test out the features of the 1.20 update.

Xbox and Windows

You must use the Xbox Insider Hub app to get the Minecraft preview on Xbox and Windows. The detailed steps of the process are as follows:

Step 1: Open the Microsoft Store on your Xbox/Windows PC and download the Xbox Insider Hub.

Step 2: Boot up the app and then select the Insider Content option present on the left side of the screen.

Step 3: You can then join the game’s beta program and install it to try out the different content.

It is crucial to remember that you will not have access to realms while playing the beta version and will not be able to join non-beta players. Secondly, the beta build is not the final version and may be unstable. Furthermore, the final release may or may not include all of the content that was being tested.

How to leave the Minecraft Bedrock beta

The process involved in leaving the beta version is pretty much the reverse of the joining procedure.

Android

Step 1: Start by visiting the game’s Google Play Store page.

Step 2: Once you reach that particular page, leave the beta program and reinstall the game.

Xbox and PC

Step 1: Within the Xbox Insider Hub, unsubscribe from the Minecraft preview.

Step 2: Subsequently, uninstall and reinstall the game from the Microsoft Store.

Features of the 1.20 update

List of features that players will find in the upcoming 1.20 update of the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Listed below are a few of the primary features that gamers will find in the 1.20 update:

Brand-new player skins: In addition to the two default skins, Steve and Alex, several new ones will be made available.

In addition to the two default skins, Steve and Alex, several new ones will be made available. Bamboo wood and other related blocks/items: Bamboo will be the new wood introduced, and there will be several unique blocks that gamers will be able to create using them.

Bamboo will be the new wood introduced, and there will be several unique blocks that gamers will be able to create using them. New mobs: Two unique and fun mobs will be present in the 1.20 beta version: Camel and Sniffer.

