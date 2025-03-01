How to kill all entities in Minecraft

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Mar 01, 2025 13:12 GMT
There is an easy trick to kill all entities in Minecraft. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
There is an easy trick to kill all entities in Minecraft. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In Minecraft, you will find loads of entities roaming around. These are mainly mobs and other players, including yourself. The entities can be killed in many ways, one of which is by using commands. Of course, when it comes to killing every entity in Minecraft, you will have to use commands since you simply cannot manually kill all of them at once.

Here's a short guide on how to kill all entities in Minecraft using commands.

Steps to kill all entities in Minecraft

1) Activate commands

First, you need to allow commands in a world. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
First, you need to allow commands in a world. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, allow commands in your world to use them. They can be activated in either an old or new world. For a new world, activate commands from the creation page itself. For an existing world, head to the LAN settings from the pause menu, allow the commands, and then start the LAN world.

Commands in Minecraft are essentially lines of simple code that you can use to tinker with the game's core mechanics.

2) Type the kill command for all entities

The kill command will simply kill all the entities, including players. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
The kill command will simply kill all the entities, including players. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

After allowing commands, open the chat box by pressing the "/" key, where the commands can be input. If you are trying to kill every single entity, including all players, simply write this command:

  • /kill @e

Note that when you type this command and execute it by pressing enter, your character will also die, along with all the entities around you.

Another important detail to note is that the entity distance setting will heavily affect which entities are killed by this command. You can increase the entity distance in the video settings. This setting will increase the number of entities that spawn and render around you. The more entities that spawn around you, the more will die from this command.

3) Kill all the entities except players

The kill command also allows you to kill entities except players. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
The kill command also allows you to kill entities except players. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If you don't want to kill players and only target other entities like mobs, type this command:

  • /kill @e[type=!minecraft:player]

Make sure you have the exclamation mark right before typing out the player's code. If the exclamation mark is not present, you will kill your character as well as the other players.

Edited by Angad Sharma
