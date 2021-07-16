How do you light candles in Minecraft?

Candles are one of the newer items that's been added to Minecraft. With the addition of wax, which has lots of uses, Minecraft players can now craft several different items, including candles.

Candles represent another light source, emitting at light level 3 which is on par with a magma block. It's not a great source of light, but neither is an actual candle. They're really cool, and some Minecraft players even prefer them to torches, despite the lack of light.

Once they're crafted, though, they're not lit like a campfire or torch or even other sources of light. All other typical light sources, such as torches, lanterns, glowstone blocks and more, come lit when they're crafted, but not candles. So how do candles get lit in Minecraft?

Lighting candles in Minecraft

Well, the first thing needed to light a candle is a candle. For a more in-depth look at how to craft one, visit this guide. There are a few things necessary for crafting a candle.

The ingredients list is short, just one string and one honeycomb. String can be obtained in various ways, but honeycomb is a bit more difficult. Players will need to find a beehive, which can be found in the plains biomes and flower forests. Simply shearing the beehive will drop a honeycomb.

Craft the candle and get ready to light it.

There are a few different ways of lighting a candle. The simplest and most straightforward method is to use flint and steel. Just like lighting anything else, like hostile mobs or a Nether portal, simply right click or use the appropriate button for flint and steel. It will light on fire and provide a small but useful light source.

The second way is to use a fire charge. There aren't many uses for fire charges, so this is a useful way of getting rid of them without wasting them. Fire charges are commonly found in ruined portals and Minecraft stronghold chests.

They can also be found in Nether Fortress chests.

Ruined Portal. Image via Sportskeeda

The third way, and arguably the coolest way, is with a flaming projectile. Namely, a flaming arrow. These can be shot with an enchanted bow with the Flame enchant. These can be found fairly easily by fishing or by enchanting regularly.

Flaming arrows. Image via Instructibles

