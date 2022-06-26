How to locate any structure in Minecraft Java Edition 1.19

With all the new naturally-generated structures and biomes that have been added to Minecraft over the years, it's become a challenge in itself to try and discover all of these new areas.

Minecraft 1.19 saw the addition of the Mangrove Swamp and Deep Dark biomes, as well as a brand new mysterious structure that generates within the latter biome, Ancient Cities.

Neither of the two biomes nor the new structure is particularly hard to find, but it might become tiring for players who aren't as keen on exploring the overworld to try and seek out these new areas.

Luckily, if players are willing to enable cheats in their world, it's possible to type in a command (/locate) that can locate the exact coordinates of a particular structure, biome, or point of interest in Minecraft Java Edition.

How to use the /locate command in single-player mode in Minecraft

In a single-player world, it's relatively easy to enable cheats in order to use the /locate command.

All players need to do is press the Escape key so they can access the pause menu.

From there, they have to click on Open to LAN.

Although this will technically open the player's world to multiplayer, no one else will join the player's game unless they're using the same router/wifi network. So, there's no need to worry about being tormented by griefer.

From Open to LAN, the player will be presented with two options.

The only one the player needs to click on is the Enable Cheats option.

Clicking on it will display that cheats are enabled.

Now hit Start LAN World.

Now, the player will be able to freely use all of the cheats available in vanilla Minecraft, including /locate. To use the command in-game, all that players need to do is:

Press the T key , so they can type in-game.

Then, they have to type /locate.

Now, they can type in the name of any biome, structure, or point of interest, and the game will begin to automatically fill in the command name tag for said area.

After pressing the Enter key, the chat bar should show the coordinates of the nearest biome, structure, or point of interest that the player requested.

Full list of biomes, structures, and points of interest that can be found using /locate in Minecraft JE

There are a plethora of biomes, structures, and points of interest that players can locate using the /locate command. Moreover, Minecraft Java Edition is the only version of the game to include "points of interest" as something that can be located using /locate. These points of interest are blocks that have been placed/generated in the overworld, such as beehives, cauldrons, lightning rods, etc.

Here is a full list of biomes that can be discovered using /locate:

Badlands

Woodled Badlands

Eroded Badlands

Desert

Savanna

Windswept Savanna

Savanna Plateau

Stony Peaks

Jungle

Bamboo Jungle

Sparse Jungle

Mushroom Fields

Plains

Sunflower Plains

Beach

Swamp

Mangrove Swamp

Deep Dark

Dripstone Caves

Dark Forest

Forest

Flower Forest

Old Growth Birch Forest

Birch Forest

Lush Caves

Cold Ocean

Deep Cold Ocean

Deep Frozen Ocean

Deep Lukewarm Ocean

Lukewarm Ocean

Frozen Ocean

Deep Warm Ocean

Warm Ocean

River

Meadow

Old Growth Pine Taiga

Taiga

Old Growth Spruce Taiga

Windswept Hills

Windswept Forest

Windswept Gravelly Hills

Stony Shore

Snowy Beach

Snowy Plains

Ice Spikes

Frozen River

Grove

Snowy Slopes

Snowy Taiga

Jagged Peaks

Frozen Peaks

Various biomes that exist within other dimensions can also be located with this command, but the player must be in the Nether/End to obtain their coordinates.

Here is a full list of structures that can be located using /locate:

Ancient City

Bastion Remnant

Buried Treasure

End City

Nether Fortress

Woodland Mansion

Mineshaft

Ocean Monument

Nether Fossil

Ocean Ruins

Pillager Outpost

Ruined Portal

Shipwreck

Stronghold

Desert Pyramid

Igloo

Jungle Pyramid

Swamp Hut

Village

Here is a full list of points of interest that can be found using /locate:

Blast Furnace

Bee Nest

Beehive

Smoker

Cartography Table

Brewing Stand

Composter

Barrel

Fletching Table

Bed

Cauldron

Lectern

Lightning Rod

Lodestone

Stonecutter

Bell

Nether Portal

Loom

Smithing Table

Grindstone

The points of interest feature is currently exclusive to Minecraft Java Edition, and it is unknown if the developers will ever bring the ability to locate points of interest to Bedrock Edition.

