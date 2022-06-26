How to locate any structure in Minecraft Java Edition 1.19

With all the new naturally-generated structures and biomes that have been added to Minecraft over the years, it's become a challenge in itself to try and discover all of these new areas.
Minecraft 1.19 saw the addition of the Mangrove Swamp and Deep Dark biomes, as well as a brand new mysterious structure that generates within the latter biome, Ancient Cities.
Neither of the two biomes nor the new structure is particularly hard to find, but it might become tiring for players who aren't as keen on exploring the overworld to try and seek out these new areas.
Luckily, if players are willing to enable cheats in their world, it's possible to type in a command (/locate) that can locate the exact coordinates of a particular structure, biome, or point of interest in Minecraft Java Edition.
How to use the /locate command in single-player mode in Minecraft
In a single-player world, it's relatively easy to enable cheats in order to use the /locate command.
- All players need to do is press the Escape key so they can access the pause menu.
- From there, they have to click on Open to LAN.
Although this will technically open the player's world to multiplayer, no one else will join the player's game unless they're using the same router/wifi network. So, there's no need to worry about being tormented by griefer.
- From Open to LAN, the player will be presented with two options.
- The only one the player needs to click on is the Enable Cheats option.
- Clicking on it will display that cheats are enabled.
- Now hit Start LAN World.
Now, the player will be able to freely use all of the cheats available in vanilla Minecraft, including /locate. To use the command in-game, all that players need to do is:
- Press the T key, so they can type in-game.
- Then, they have to type /locate.
- Now, they can type in the name of any biome, structure, or point of interest, and the game will begin to automatically fill in the command name tag for said area.
After pressing the Enter key, the chat bar should show the coordinates of the nearest biome, structure, or point of interest that the player requested.
Full list of biomes, structures, and points of interest that can be found using /locate in Minecraft JE
There are a plethora of biomes, structures, and points of interest that players can locate using the /locate command. Moreover, Minecraft Java Edition is the only version of the game to include "points of interest" as something that can be located using /locate. These points of interest are blocks that have been placed/generated in the overworld, such as beehives, cauldrons, lightning rods, etc.
Here is a full list of biomes that can be discovered using /locate:
- Badlands
- Woodled Badlands
- Eroded Badlands
- Desert
- Savanna
- Windswept Savanna
- Savanna Plateau
- Stony Peaks
- Jungle
- Bamboo Jungle
- Sparse Jungle
- Mushroom Fields
- Plains
- Sunflower Plains
- Beach
- Swamp
- Mangrove Swamp
- Deep Dark
- Dripstone Caves
- Dark Forest
- Forest
- Flower Forest
- Old Growth Birch Forest
- Birch Forest
- Lush Caves
- Cold Ocean
- Deep Cold Ocean
- Deep Frozen Ocean
- Deep Lukewarm Ocean
- Lukewarm Ocean
- Frozen Ocean
- Deep Warm Ocean
- Warm Ocean
- River
- Meadow
- Old Growth Pine Taiga
- Taiga
- Old Growth Spruce Taiga
- Windswept Hills
- Windswept Forest
- Windswept Gravelly Hills
- Stony Shore
- Snowy Beach
- Snowy Plains
- Ice Spikes
- Frozen River
- Grove
- Snowy Slopes
- Snowy Taiga
- Jagged Peaks
- Frozen Peaks
Various biomes that exist within other dimensions can also be located with this command, but the player must be in the Nether/End to obtain their coordinates.
Here is a full list of structures that can be located using /locate:
- Ancient City
- Bastion Remnant
- Buried Treasure
- End City
- Nether Fortress
- Woodland Mansion
- Mineshaft
- Ocean Monument
- Nether Fossil
- Ocean Ruins
- Pillager Outpost
- Ruined Portal
- Shipwreck
- Stronghold
- Desert Pyramid
- Igloo
- Jungle Pyramid
- Swamp Hut
- Village
Here is a full list of points of interest that can be found using /locate:
- Blast Furnace
- Bee Nest
- Beehive
- Smoker
- Cartography Table
- Brewing Stand
- Composter
- Barrel
- Fletching Table
- Bed
- Cauldron
- Lectern
- Lightning Rod
- Lodestone
- Stonecutter
- Bell
- Nether Portal
- Loom
- Smithing Table
- Grindstone
The points of interest feature is currently exclusive to Minecraft Java Edition, and it is unknown if the developers will ever bring the ability to locate points of interest to Bedrock Edition.