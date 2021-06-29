How long does Copper take to oxidize in Minecraft?

The Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Update Part 1 arrived earlier this month and completely revitalized the game. All the new additions have become fan favorites and have made for some really fun gameplay. The new mobs are great, and the new blocks and items have added a new layer to an already incredible game. Copper, in particular, has been a huge addition.

Copper has a lot of uses. One great new addition to Minecraft has been the spyglass, which uses copper ingots and amethyst shards. The other primary use of copper is to form copper blocks, which are great for decoration or building. A cool feature of copper blocks is that they will oxidize over time, mirroring what happens to copper in real life. If players want to recreate the Statue of Liberty in a life-like fashion, now is the time.

Oxidizing in Minecraft

In survival, oxidizing takes time. Copper blocks will need to be left out, and at varying time lengths, oxidation will occur. There are a few different levels of oxidation, though, and they have varying effects on the blocks themselves.

The first level of oxidation produces a block that is called Exposed Copper. This will just have a tinge of teal coloring amidst the familiar orange copper color. There isn't an exact time, though, but about 50-80 Minecraft days will need to pass before copper blocks will enter the first stage of oxidation. This takes anywhere from 16 to 26 hours.

The same process works for the second stage. The Weathered Copper will transform from exposed copper after the same amount of time. This block is mostly teal with a bit of orange highlighted in it. After that time has passed again, the copper will reach oxidized status and will be completely teal. This is called Oxidized Copper.

That's how long oxidization takes, and there's no way to really speed that up. There are ways to prevent it, though. Wax can be used to preserve a stage or lightning strikes can be used to remove all oxidation effects. Wax can be removed once it is added, so this isn't a permanent freeze on the oxidation effect.

