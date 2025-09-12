How long until Minecraft Live September 2025?

Mojang has now announced their second Minecraft Live event that will take place in September 2025. Their first live show took place in March, where they named the first game drop of the year and introduced happy ghast for the second one. In the upcoming event, the devs might reveal their future game drops and other projects, along with celebrating the game's bustling community by showcasing videos of several creators.

Ad

Since they have now officially announced the Minecraft Live September 2025, here is a countdown timer and the exact date and time for it.

Countdown and exact time for Minecraft Live September 2025

Ad

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The second Minecraft Live event will be held on September 27, 2025, at 7 pm CEST or 10 am PDT. Above is a live countdown timer that will show how many days, hours, and minutes are left for the Minecraft Live September 2025. At the time of writing this, there are fewer than 15 days to go for the live event.

Below are the timings of the live event across major time zones:

America

PDT (Pacific Time): Saturday, September 27, 10:00 am

Saturday, September 27, 10:00 am ET (Eastern Time): Saturday, September 27, 1:00 pm

Ad

Europe

CEST (Central Europe, summer): Saturday, September 27, 7:00 pm

Saturday, September 27, 7:00 pm BST (UK, summer): Saturday, September 27, 6:00 pm

Saturday, September 27, 6:00 pm UTC/GMT: Saturday, September 27, 5:00 pm

Asia

IST (India): Saturday, September 27, 10:30 pm

Saturday, September 27, 10:30 pm CST (China) / SGT (Singapore): Sunday, September 28, 1:00 am

Sunday, September 28, 1:00 am KST (Korea) / JST (Japan): Sunday, September 28, 2:00 am

Australia / Oceania

AEST (Australia East, winter): Sunday, September 28, 3:00 am

Sunday, September 28, 3:00 am NZST (New Zealand, winter): Sunday, September 28, 5:00 am

Where to watch and expected length of Minecraft Live September 2025

Minecraft official YouTube channel (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

Minecraft has officially streamed its live events on its official YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, and TikTok accounts for many years now, which will continue to be the case in 2025. Players can check if the accounts are streaming the event by opening one of these social media sites and searching for Minecraft.

Ad

Players may also visit the event page on the official Minecraft website, where they can watch the live stream.

When it comes to its length, the live show can be anywhere between 30 minutes to one hour long. If we look at previous live events by Mojang, some have been fairly short, while others were longer.

In 2023, the devs held a 50-minute event where they announced major updates like 1.21, while in 2024, they only held a short 30-minute event. Since Mojang now hosts two Minecraft Live events, chances are that the upcoming one might be shorter than average length.

Ad

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!