How do you make arrows in Minecraft Bedrock easily?

In Minecraft Bedrock, arrows are used as one of the primary types of ammunition. Arrows were first added to Minecraft Bedrock version 0.3.3, an “Alpha” level update, released on August 9, 2012. Using arrows is an effective method of taking on ranged battles with mobs.

While they don’t affect Endermen, they can be used to take down skeletons, creepers, zombies, or even other players and become a necessity as the player reaches the End dimension and fights the Ender Dragon.

Arrows in Minecraft Bedrock Edition: Usage, crafting and more

How to use arrows

Arrows are primarily used to attack other entities using bows or crossbows and can be collected back from most mobs during or after a fight. Players may also set up a Redstone-based trap, which uses a dispenser to shoot out arrows when it receives a signal.

Another process in which arrows can come in handy is completing achievements or advancements.

Arrows in Minecraft follow a projectile drop system, which means, when firing over a distance, players need to take the distance and height of the target into account. Players can charge up their shots by holding down the left mouse button and dealing additional damage compared to the base damage.

How to craft arrows

Arrows are crafted in groups of four and are pretty simple to make. The materials required to craft a set of arrows are a crafting table, one piece of flint, one stick, and one feather. Players can obtain feathers from chickens and sticks from wood while digging out gravel with a shovel has a chance to drop flint.

To craft arrows, players need to open up the crafting table’s grid and put flint, sticks, and feathers, respectively, vertically inside the grid.

How to obtain arrows in-game

Arrows can be obtained as drops from skeletons, along with partially broken bows. They can also be obtained via trading and found as chest loot within the following structures:

Bastion remnants

Jungle temples

Pillager Outposts

Villages

Tipped arrows

Tipped arrows can be useful in many situations (Image via Mojang)

While regular arrows are lethal weapons on their own, they can be imbued with many potion effects, which come into effect when they hit a target. Like potions, tipped arrows have a timer for the potion effect they infect the receiving target with, which is precisely 0.125% of the potion with that effect.

To craft tipped arrows, players need eight arrows and a lingering potion of the effect they want to imbue their arrows with.

While most tipped arrows can be found in both Java and Bedrock editions, the Arrow of Decay is exclusive to Bedrock Edition. However, it can be obtained in Java Edition via console commands or creative mode.

