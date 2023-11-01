How to make an auto-crafter using crafter in Minecraft

Minecraft 1.21 may not be here quite yet, but the recent spate of Java snapshots and Bedrock previews has given players their first taste of its features. One of the most significant among them so far is the crafter block, which is capable of automatically crafting blocks and items when supplied with a redstone signal, allowing players to create auto-crafting machines.

Even this early in Minecraft 1.21's development cycle, players are already finding a ton of excellent uses for the crafter block to help them automatically create the blocks and items they need.

If Minecraft fans are searching for a way to make a simple auto-crafting machine with the crafter block, the task isn't as difficult as it might seem.

How to build a simple auto-crafter in Minecraft 1.21

The crafter block interface creates a diamond sword (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft 1.21, the crafter block will automatically craft an item or block each time it receives a singular redstone signal. It will only do so if it has the necessary materials stored within it. This means that if you can make a basic redstone clock, you can build an auto-crafter that will create the items and blocks at regular intervals.

If you are hoping to make a simple auto-crafter, you can follow these steps:

Create a crafter block by combining five iron ingots, a crafting table, two redstone dust, and a dropper in a crafting table interface. Place your crafter block and fill it with resources based on the item you'd like to craft. Put the resources in the necessary crafting recipe arrangement so the block knows what to make. It's also a good idea to lock any empty slots by clicking them so the crafter doesn't make the wrong item/block by mistake. Next up, create a redstone clock. This can be accomplished by placing four redstone repeaters in a cross shape with an empty space in the center. The repeaters should be pointing to each other in a clockwise or counter-clockwise manner. Also, ensure that the repeaters are connected with redstone dust and that the redstone torches on the repeaters are activated as far apart as possible. Connect a lever, button, or redstone torch to the redstone dust in the corner, activate it, then remove it. This will create a signal pulse that will cycle through the clock. Lastly, connect the clock to the crafter block.

A basic redstone clock in Minecraft after having its button/lever/redstone torch removed (Image via Mojang)

If done correctly, you will notice that the signal in the redstone clock will continuously repeat and submit a pulse to the crafter block, which will then churn out the items or blocks outlined by you. From here, you can add the likes of hoppers to your crafter block to collect your products once they've been made.

From this basic template, Minecraft's redstone engineers can add extra bits and pieces to lengthen the rate at which the crafter block produces items/blocks and create more complex storage systems, among other things.